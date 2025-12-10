Diana Ross will headline ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup

FILE - Diana Ross performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2025 8:46 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 9:16 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Diana Ross has been named the headliner on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

The pop icon will perform a medley of hits on New Year’s Eve in New York City including “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down,” anchoring a telecast with 39 artists appearing across New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and more.

“Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026,” Ross said in a statement.

Other performers include Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato and Maren Morris, as well as 50 Cent, Charlie Puth, OneRepublic and Pitbull.

The show on Dec. 31 will be live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and repeat the next day on Hulu. Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will anchor the celebrations from New York City at Times Square, Chance the Rapper will do the same from his native Chicago, while former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough will beam from Las Vegas.

The performers will also include Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, New Kids on the Block, Jordan Davis, 6lack, The All-American Rejects, Rick Springfield and the voices of “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


