Pro-Palestinian activist Yves Engler barred from running for NDP leadership

OTTAWA — Self-described “agitator” Yves Engler says he has been denied entry into the NDP leadership race.

Engler says in a statement this morning he wants the party’s federal council to overturn a decision from the leadership vote committee to disqualify his candidacy.

NDP leadership rules say this committee will approve or reject candidates based on their ability to meet eligibility rules and demonstrate integrity and honesty.

The Montreal-based pro-Palestinian activist does not say why he isn’t allowed to run, and the NDP has not yet commented.

Earlier this year, Engler was charged with criminal harassment and intimidation of a Montreal police detective and a judge is expected to deliver a verdict in the case in January.

He has previously said he raised about $90,000 to be in the race, but the NDP’s chief electoral officer has said donations can’t be accepted until a candidate formally enters the race.