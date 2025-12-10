Pro-Palestinian activist Yves Engler barred from running for NDP leadership

Media personnel film the NDP French language leadership debate, in Montreal on Thursday, November 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted December 10, 2025 9:43 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 10:30 am.

OTTAWA — Self-described “agitator” Yves Engler says he has been denied entry into the NDP leadership race.

Engler says in a statement this morning he wants the party’s federal council to overturn a decision from the leadership vote committee to disqualify his candidacy.

NDP leadership rules say this committee will approve or reject candidates based on their ability to meet eligibility rules and demonstrate integrity and honesty.

The Montreal-based pro-Palestinian activist does not say why he isn’t allowed to run, and the NDP has not yet commented.

Earlier this year, Engler was charged with criminal harassment and intimidation of a Montreal police detective and a judge is expected to deliver a verdict in the case in January.

He has previously said he raised about $90,000 to be in the race, but the NDP’s chief electoral officer has said donations can’t be accepted until a candidate formally enters the race.

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

55m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

3h ago

Flu cases rising across Canada ahead of the holidays. What you need to know.

Influenza activity is climbing across Canada as the holiday season approaches, with federal health officials reporting sharp increases in detections, outbreaks, and hospitalizations tied to Influenza A. The...

29m ago

Ontario Science Centre to open interim Toronto Harbourfront location by summer 2026

The province has announced that the Ontario Science Centre will open an interim home at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre by summer 2026, ensuring visitors continue to have access to science programming while...

27m ago

