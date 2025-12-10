Toronto police say a 24‑year‑old man has been arrested following a string of alleged assaults across the city, including incidents at multiple subway stations and busy intersections.

On Dec. 8, officers responded to a call at Jane Subway Station around 5:50 p.m. after reports that a female commuter had been assaulted. Police allege the suspect then attacked a second woman as he left the area. Both victims sustained non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect nearby and, through further investigation, linked him to several other alleged assaults earlier in the day and in recent weeks.

Same man accused in other random assaults, police say

It’s believed the same man was responsible for three violent incidents — on Nov. 10, when a female victim was assaulted near Yonge Street and Greenfield Avenue, and twice on Dec. 8, when two female victims were separately assaulted at Bathurst Subway Station and Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West.

Authorities noted that the suspect also robbed the woman at Bathurst Subway Station. In each case, the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Aymen Dhea, 24, of no fixed address. He has been charged with four counts of assault and one count of robbery. Dhea was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released images of the suspect to the public. He is described as male, five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build. At the time of the Dec. 8 assaults, he was wearing a black jacket with a ripped sleeve, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black and red pants, and running shoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.