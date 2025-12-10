Toronto police arrest man in series of alleged subway and street assaults of women

Police identified the suspect as Aymen Dhea, 24, of no fixed address. He has been charged with four counts of assault and one count of robbery. Dhea was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 10, 2025 11:06 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 11:07 am.

Toronto police say a 24‑year‑old man has been arrested following a string of alleged assaults across the city, including incidents at multiple subway stations and busy intersections.

On Dec. 8, officers responded to a call at Jane Subway Station around 5:50 p.m. after reports that a female commuter had been assaulted. Police allege the suspect then attacked a second woman as he left the area. Both victims sustained non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect nearby and, through further investigation, linked him to several other alleged assaults earlier in the day and in recent weeks.

Same man accused in other random assaults, police say

It’s believed the same man was responsible for three violent incidents — on Nov. 10, when a female victim was assaulted near Yonge Street and Greenfield Avenue, and twice on Dec. 8, when two female victims were separately assaulted at Bathurst Subway Station and Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West.

Authorities noted that the suspect also robbed the woman at Bathurst Subway Station. In each case, the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Aymen Dhea, 24, of no fixed address. He has been charged with four counts of assault and one count of robbery. Dhea was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released images of the suspect to the public. He is described as male, five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build. At the time of the Dec. 8 assaults, he was wearing a black jacket with a ripped sleeve, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black and red pants, and running shoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released images of the suspect to the public. He is described as male, five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build. Photo: TPS.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Absurd' that new Finch West LRT line goes slower than buses: Matlow

The opening of the new Line 6 Finch West LRT on Sunday was both "a celebration" and "an abysmal failure," City councillor and TTC Commissioner, Josh Matlow, said on Wednesday morning ahead of a TTC Board...

1h ago

Investigation underway after dog fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station

An investigation is underway after a dog was fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station last month. According to Metrolinx, a damaged electric cable was in contact with a metal hand well cover,...

1h ago

3 women wanted after 2 others assaulted, dragged by vehicle in Fashion District

Toronto police are searching for three women after two other women were assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in the Fashion District last month. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. on November 23, two...

1h ago

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Absurd' that new Finch West LRT line goes slower than buses: Matlow

The opening of the new Line 6 Finch West LRT on Sunday was both "a celebration" and "an abysmal failure," City councillor and TTC Commissioner, Josh Matlow, said on Wednesday morning ahead of a TTC Board...

1h ago

Investigation underway after dog fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station

An investigation is underway after a dog was fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station last month. According to Metrolinx, a damaged electric cable was in contact with a metal hand well cover,...

1h ago

3 women wanted after 2 others assaulted, dragged by vehicle in Fashion District

Toronto police are searching for three women after two other women were assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in the Fashion District last month. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. on November 23, two...

1h ago

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Heavier snow overnight to slow morning commute

Toronto and the GTA remain under weather alerts as heavier snow is expected to fall overnight and slow down the morning commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

15h ago

2:47
Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

It's a true 'nightmare before Christmas': A family's beloved holiday display featuring massive Christmas inflatables has been destroyed by masked vandals. Brandon Choghri speaks with the homeowner, who says he's devastated by the destruction.

19h ago

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

22h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

22h ago

1:23
Front lawn adorn with Christmas-themed inflatables vandalized

A Scarborough homeowner was shocked to see his Christmas display on his front lawn completely vandalized after his inflatable figurines were popped by suspects in the middle of the night.

23h ago

More Videos