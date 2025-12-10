Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted in connection with two fraud investigations involving alleged impersonation of a registered massage therapist.

Investigators say the probe began on July 18 after reports of fraudulent activity in the Church Street and Wellesley Street East area and near Yonge Street and Hayden Street.

According to police, between Jan. 1 and May 30, the suspect allegedly performed massage therapy treatments on clients and charged them either through cash payments or insurance claims. During that time, she also collected salary wages from two separate businesses while impersonating a licensed massage therapist in Ontario.

Police have identified the suspect as Sikatema Lishomwa, 36, of Toronto.

She is wanted on a long list of charges, including 17 counts of identity theft, four counts of possession of a forged passport, four counts of uttering a forged passport, eight counts of possessing a counterfeit mark, 13 counts of possession of a forged document with intent, 13 counts of using a forged document, three counts of passing wares or services with intent to defraud, one count of assault, three counts of fraud exceeding $5,000, and three counts of possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Lishomwa is described as six feet tall, with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes. Police have released an image of the suspect.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Lishomwa’s whereabouts to contact investigators.