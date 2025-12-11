Porter Airlines dispatchers vote 100% in favour of strike action

Toronto, Canada - Oct 17, 2017: Porter Airlines Bombardier Dash 8 departing from the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 11, 2025 8:51 am.

Flight dispatchers at Porter Airlines have voted unanimously in favour of strike action after more than 14 months of negotiations failed to produce a first collective agreement, their union announced Wednesday.

The Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) said all 35 certified dispatchers at Porter supported the strike mandate. The group joined CALDA in August 2024, seeking a contract that recognizes their role in overseeing flight operations across Porter’s domestic, transborder, and international network.

CALDA accused the airline of showing “a lack of respect” for dispatchers and raised concerns that Porter has begun training non-unionized staff to potentially replace them in the event of a labour disruption. Union president Rob King called the move “unsafe, irresponsible, and disrespectful,” stressing that dispatchers are certified aviation professionals whose expertise directly impacts flight safety.

Porter Airlines, in a statement, said it values its dispatchers’ work and has made “fair and meaningful proposals” during negotiations. The company emphasized that conciliation is ongoing and insisted there is “no risk of an immediate labour disruption.”

“We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached and, in the meantime, we will continue ensuring safe operations at all times,” Porter said.

