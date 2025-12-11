Reddit challenges Australia’s world-first law banning children under 16 from social media

The social media ban for children under 16 slogan "Let Them Be Kids" is projected onto the pylons of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) AAP Image

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2025 8:39 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 9:28 pm.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Global online forum Reddit on Friday filed a court challenge to Australia’s world-first law that bans Australian children younger than 16 from holding accounts on the world’s most popular social media platforms.

California-based Reddit Inc.’s suit filed in the High Court follows a case filed last month by Sydney-based rights group Digital Freedom Project.

Both suits claim the law is unconstitutional because it infringes on Australia’s implied freedom of political communication.

“We believe there are more effective ways for the Australian government to accomplish our shared goal of protecting youth, and the SMMA (Social Media Minimum Age) law carries some serious privacy and political expression issues for everyone on the internet,” Reddit said in a statement.

“While we agree with the importance of protecting people under 16, this law has the unfortunate effect of forcing intrusive and potentially insecure verification processes on adults as well as minors, isolating teens from the ability to engage in age-appropriate community experiences (including political discussions), and creating an illogical patchwork of which platforms are included and which aren’t,” Reddit added.

Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($32.9 million) from Wednesday if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove the accounts of Australian children younger than 16.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, the law’s enforcer, sent compulsory information notices to the 10 age-restricted platforms on Thursday demanding data on how many accounts of young children they had deactivated since the law took effect on Wednesday.

Inman Grant had predicted that some platforms might have been waiting to receive their first notice or their first fine for noncompliance before mounting a legal challenge.

ESafety will send six monthly notices to gauge how effectively the platforms are complying.

Despite the court challenge, Reddit said it would comply with the law and would continue to engage with eSafety.

Documents filed with the court registry show Reddit will ask the seven High Court judges to rule the law is invalid.

Alternatively, the company wants the court to prevent the government from listing Reddit among the age-restricted platforms.

The High Court will hold a preliminary hearing in late February to set a date for Digital Freedom Project’s challenge on behalf of two 15-year-olds. It is not yet clear whether the two challenges would be heard together.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Time for unity': MP Michael Ma says he's leaving Conservatives to join Liberals

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he's leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney's Liberals. "After listening carefully to the people of Markham–Unionville...

3h ago

Canadian Armed Forces member charged in foreign interference investigation

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been arrested and charged in a joint police operation looking into foreign interference and security of information. Master Warrant Officer Matthew...

1h ago

Man, 19, dies after he was shot by Peel police officer following stabbing at Mississauga home: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

updated

25m ago

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

8h ago

