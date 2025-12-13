Significant closures on both TTC, GO Train lines this weekend

If you’re planning to attend any holiday events this weekend in the city, you’ll need to factor in some extra time when it comes to how you’ll get there as there are several significant public transit closures to deal with.

Subways will not run on Line 1 (Yonge/University) between Osgoode and College stations on Saturday and Sunday due to planned track work. They will be replaced by shuttle buses, which will service all surface routes along the line.

On Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth), there will be no subway service between Ossington and St. George stations, also due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will also operate along the route of the planned closure.

Regular subway service is scheduled to resume at 6 a.m. on Monday.

TTC subway closures are shown on Line 1 and Line 2 for the weekend of December 13 and 14, 2025. CITYNEWS

There will also be no GO Train service along a portion of the Lakeshore West line this weekend as crews continue to perform work to replace the more than 100-year-old Etobicoke Creek bridge this winter.

Trains will not run between Port Credit and Exhibition GO, however, trains will run between Exhibition GO and Union Station on a special schedule.

There will be train service between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO with buses making stops at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson, taking commuters to Bramalea GO where they can then connect to the Kitchener line on their way to Union Station.

Regular train service along the line is scheduled to resume on Monday morning.