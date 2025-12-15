Premier point guard immortalized with school mural as she leads teammates on and off the court

Sophia Calicchia can virtually do it all – basketball, soccer, dance, and track, among others. She’s consistently on the school’s honour roll, holds five individual subject awards, and serves as a leader in class and captain on the court.

What makes her so special though, is her innate ability to juggle a high school course load while playing at an elite level of basketball. She’s guided her school team to back-to-back undefeated seasons, and has even been recognized with a mural in her school’s hallways.

Sophia Calicchia

Outside of school, she’s extremely active in the community as well – donating thousands of dollars to cancer patients, including her hair four times, with the goal of doing even more.

