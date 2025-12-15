Premier point guard immortalized with school mural as she leads teammates on and off the court

Sophia Calicchia

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted December 15, 2025 11:57 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 11:58 am.

Sophia Calicchia can virtually do it all – basketball, soccer, dance, and track, among others. She’s consistently on the school’s honour roll, holds five individual subject awards, and serves as a leader in class and captain on the court.

What makes her so special though, is her innate ability to juggle a high school course load while playing at an elite level of basketball. She’s guided her school team to back-to-back undefeated seasons, and has even been recognized with a mural in her school’s hallways.

Sophia Calicchia

Outside of school, she’s extremely active in the community as well – donating thousands of dollars to cancer patients, including her hair four times, with the goal of doing even more.

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Sophia? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

55m ago

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with murdering director-actor and wife

Rob Reiner's younger son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, police...

49m ago

Pickering non-profit, struggling to stay open, faces long wait to get charity status

For adults living with a variety of disabilities and are over the age of 21, finding a place to continue learning and development can be a struggle. “The funding for day programs for adults in this...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

Trump frames Rob Reiner's death through lens of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a statement following the death of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, framing the director's passing in terms of his long-standing criticism of...

49m ago

Top Stories

Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

55m ago

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with murdering director-actor and wife

Rob Reiner's younger son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, police...

49m ago

Pickering non-profit, struggling to stay open, faces long wait to get charity status

For adults living with a variety of disabilities and are over the age of 21, finding a place to continue learning and development can be a struggle. “The funding for day programs for adults in this...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

Trump frames Rob Reiner's death through lens of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a statement following the death of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, framing the director's passing in terms of his long-standing criticism of...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

56m ago

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

3h ago

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

23h ago

5:20
15 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 15 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

1h ago

2:15
Dagmar Resort celebrates opening day earlier than usual.

Skiers and boarders hit the slopes on Saturday much earlier than usual. Great news for resorts that depend on cold, snowy winters to remain viable. CityNews' Rob Leth strapped on the skis and files his report.

December 13, 2025 6:28 pm EST EST

More Videos