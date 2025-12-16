Aging vs. cognitive decline: how to tell the difference

Memory loss, mood swings, mixing up names and birthdays – where does it cross the line from natural age-related decline and into decrease of cognitive ability? And how do we tackle these tough conversations, especially for the ‘sandwich generation’?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Howard Chertkow, leading Canadian research scientist at Baycrest Health Science, to discuss how to spot the difference between organic, age-related habits versus symptoms of cognitive decline, and how Canada should get ahead of the struggles facing its aging population.