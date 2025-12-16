The Big Story

Aging vs. cognitive decline: how to tell the difference

A person a playing board game. (iStock/kumikomini) Every Photo has a Story

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 16, 2025 7:29 am.

Memory loss, mood swings, mixing up names and birthdays – where does it cross the line from natural age-related decline and into decrease of cognitive ability? And how do we tackle these tough conversations, especially for the ‘sandwich generation’?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Howard Chertkow, leading Canadian research scientist at Baycrest Health Science, to discuss how to spot the difference between organic, age-related habits versus symptoms of cognitive decline, and how Canada should get ahead of the struggles facing its aging population.

Top Stories

Fire in Thorncliffe Park complexes now contained; timeline for residents unclear

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials, but it remains unclear when residents will be able to return home. The...

updated

3m ago

Woman injured in East York after hand caught in meat grinder, police say

Toronto police say a woman was seriously injured late Monday night after her hand became trapped in a meat grinder at a workplace in East York. Authorities received a call at 11:19 p.m. in the Overlea...

1h ago

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

33m ago

Police release images of suspect after sexual assault of minor in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a minor in Richmond Hill. Investigators say the incident occurred on Dec....

45m ago

