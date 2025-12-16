York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a minor in Richmond Hill.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Dec. 10 at approximately 7 p.m. The victim was at a business in the area of Red Maple Road and High Tech Road just east of Yonge Street when a man approached, allegedly committed an indecent act, and touched the victim for a sexual purpose.

Police describe the suspect as a male with a medium complexion, dark brown hair, and a moustache. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a mustard jacket, a dark undershirt, a grey toque, and black shoes.

Investigators have released images of the suspect in hopes that members of the public may recognize him.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, recognizes the suspect, or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.