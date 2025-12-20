Police make new appeal in search for missing Scarborough man

Toronto police are renewing calls for information regarding the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home nearly two years ago.

Authorities say Taron Stepanyan left his residence at 20 Chichester Place, near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East on December 23, 2023 and hasn’t been heard from since.

“Nearly two years later, he has still not been located, and investigators remain concerned for his safety,” police wrote in a news release issued on Saturday. “This will be Taron’s third Christmas away from his family, and police remain committed to finding answers for them.”

Police have released new images of 42-year-old Taron Stepanyan. (TPS)

Officers from the Toronto Police Service (TPS) handed out flyers and spoke with residents in the area on Saturday. A command post has also been established nearby as part of the renewed investigation.

“As the anniversary of his disappearance approaches, police are appealing to the public for any information that could help locate Taron,” said TPS Superintendent Papizewski. “Anniversaries can prompt renewed attention and reflection, and investigators are hopeful that someone may now come forward with information that could assist the investigation.”

Taron is described as five-foot-eleven, 229 pounds, with short brown hair, a brown-and-grey beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.