Slumping Maple Leafs fall to Stars, drop third straight game

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby (35) and defenceman Jake McCabe (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2025 10:13 pm.

Jason Robertson scored his first goal in 10 career games against Toronto, the last team he had not scored against, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his 16th win as the Dallas Stars beat the Maple Leafs 5-1 on Sunday night.

Sam Steel’s goal early in the third period was the winner for the Stars, who have won four consecutive games. Jamie Benn, Mavrik Bourque and Justin Hryckowian also scored for Dallas.

Scott Laughton scored for the Leafs, who head home following an 0-3-0 road trip, the last two losses in back-to-back games.

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead late in the first period with his 23rd goal, tied for third in the league.

Oettinger is tied for the most goaltender wins in the NHL and earned his first assist this season on Bourque’s empty-net goal.

Dennis Hildeby stopped 16 shots for the Leafs, with No. 1 goalie Joseph Woll playing Saturday night in the 5-3 loss at Nashville.

Oettinger thwarted Toronto’s best early scoring chance midway through the first period after Auston Matthews poked the puck away from Thomas Harley just inside the Stars’ blue line and skated in alone. Matthews shot high glove side, and Oettinger made a swiping save.

The Leafs had three serious scoring threats in the closing seconds of the second period following another Stars turnover near their net. Oettinger stopped shots by Troy Stecher and Laughton from close range, and then Simon Benoit’s attempt was blocked by Harley.

It was Dallas’ first home win against Toronto since Jan. 31, 2017, snapping an 0-6-1 streak.

It was Robertson’s first win in six games in which his younger brother, Nick, has played for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto’s league-worst power play went 0-for-4, falling to 12-for-90 (13.3 per cent).

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU investigating after woman falls to her death from Toronto hotel balcony

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police were...

11m ago

Woman, 60, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Eglinton Ave. near DVP

A 60-year-old woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end. Toronto police say a woman was exiting the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Eglinton Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Sunday when...

1h ago

'Living day by day': Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

It's been nearly a month since residents of two buildings in Thorncliffe Park were forced to evacuate due to one of the most peculiar fires in Toronto history. With Christmas just days away,...

3h ago

Man accused of distributing sexual material to children at Toronto park

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood. According to investigators, the suspect...

10h ago

Top Stories

SIU investigating after woman falls to her death from Toronto hotel balcony

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police were...

11m ago

Woman, 60, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Eglinton Ave. near DVP

A 60-year-old woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end. Toronto police say a woman was exiting the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Eglinton Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Sunday when...

1h ago

'Living day by day': Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

It's been nearly a month since residents of two buildings in Thorncliffe Park were forced to evacuate due to one of the most peculiar fires in Toronto history. With Christmas just days away,...

3h ago

Man accused of distributing sexual material to children at Toronto park

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood. According to investigators, the suspect...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

Rhianne Campbell speaks with residents displaced by a fire at two buildings in Thorncliffe Park as they prepare to celebrate Christmas outside of their homes.

4h ago

0:43
Man critically injured in Oshawa shooting

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Oshawa.

7h ago

1:38
Canadian MPs back in Canada after denied West Bank entry

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday returned Saturday night, expressing shock at the way they were treated by Israeli border officials.

8h ago

2:07
Seasonal weather to end the weekend

A mix of sun and cloud for Sunday with the chance for snow showers in the northern GTA and cottage country. Windy conditions will continue.

December 20, 2025 7:08 pm EST EST

2:12
Influenza cases on the rise as hospitalizations expected to surge

New data reveals influenza cases are skyrocketing across the country, with a surge of hospitalizations expected in the coming weeks. Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts who are urging Canadians to get their flu shot.

8h ago

More Videos