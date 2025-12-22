Four people hospitalized related to Pizza Pop recall, CFIA says

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 20 people have been made sick and four hospitalized after an outbreak of E. coli infections linked to Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops.

The agency says those who became ill range in age from 1 to 87 and live in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick.

A national recall announced Sunday covers Pizza Pops pepperoni and bacon pizza snacks sold in 760-gram and 2.85-kilogram packages, with best-before dates of June 9 and 10, 2026, are affected.

It includes Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme pepperoni and bacon snacks in three-kilogram boxes with best-before dates between June 10 and 12, and Pizza Pops Frank’s RedHot Pepperoni and Bacon sold in 380-gram packages with a best-before date of June 14.

The agency says people who are infected with E. coli bacteria can spread it to others several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.

General Mills has said that it is a voluntary recall and other Pillsbury Pizza Pops products are not affected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025

