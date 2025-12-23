20-year-old arrested in firearm investigation: Toronto police

Police say they conducted a search warrant at a North York residence where they located and seized items shown in this photo. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 23, 2025 4:29 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 5:21 pm.

Toronto police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a firearm investigation in North York.

Officers say they conducted a search warrant at a residence in the Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive area on Dec. 22.

Police say they located and seized a loaded Glock 27 firearm, an extended magazine and a quantity of ammunition.

Ayden Murray, 20, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possessing a firearm without holding a licence;
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
  • possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;
  • careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device;
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is prohibited;
  • handling a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition is careless and;
  • failing to comply with release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

