20-year-old arrested in firearm investigation: Toronto police

Toronto police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a firearm investigation in North York.

Officers say they conducted a search warrant at a residence in the Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive area on Dec. 22.

Police say they located and seized a loaded Glock 27 firearm, an extended magazine and a quantity of ammunition.

Ayden Murray, 20, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

Possessing a firearm without holding a licence;

unauthorized possession of a firearm;

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device;

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is prohibited;

handling a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition is careless and;

failing to comply with release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.