20-year-old arrested in firearm investigation: Toronto police
Posted December 23, 2025 4:29 pm.
Last Updated December 23, 2025 5:21 pm.
Toronto police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a firearm investigation in North York.
Officers say they conducted a search warrant at a residence in the Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive area on Dec. 22.
Police say they located and seized a loaded Glock 27 firearm, an extended magazine and a quantity of ammunition.
Ayden Murray, 20, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:
- Possessing a firearm without holding a licence;
- unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
- possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;
- careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device;
- possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is prohibited;
- handling a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition is careless and;
- failing to comply with release order.
He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.