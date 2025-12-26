Carney, Zelenskyy speak as Ukrainian president prepares for peace talks in Florida

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he prepares to head to the United States for a key meeting in the ongoing talks to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy is set to visit Florida over the weekend for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on a potential agreement the Ukrainian leader said is “about 90 per cent ready.”

A 20-point plan is under discussion as the U.S. tries to broker an end to the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Zelenskyy has said the most difficult issues include the territories claimed by Russia, and the security guarantees Ukraine is working to get in the deal.

A statement from Carney’s office says the pair discussed the latest negotiations to end the war.

The statement says Canada is committed to Ukraine and Carney emphasized the need for pressure on Russia to negotiate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press