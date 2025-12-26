Carney, Zelenskyy speak as Ukrainian president prepares for peace talks in Florida

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy take part in a signing ceremony at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. While Canada has contributed more direct financial assistance to Ukraine than any country in the G7 per capita, it has not spent the most in total as some social media posts have suggested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted December 26, 2025 4:36 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2025 4:50 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he prepares to head to the United States for a key meeting in the ongoing talks to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy is set to visit Florida over the weekend for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on a potential agreement the Ukrainian leader said is “about 90 per cent ready.”

A 20-point plan is under discussion as the U.S. tries to broker an end to the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Zelenskyy has said the most difficult issues include the territories claimed by Russia, and the security guarantees Ukraine is working to get in the deal.

A statement from Carney’s office says the pair discussed the latest negotiations to end the war.

The statement says Canada is committed to Ukraine and Carney emphasized the need for pressure on Russia to negotiate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

DEVELOPING

47m ago

Boxing Day draws shoppers despite poor weather in Toronto, much of Ontario

TORONTO — Shoppers in some Canadian cities braved heavy snow and wintry conditions on Boxing Day, undeterred by the challenging weather in their hunt for a good deal. Much of southern Ontario stretching...

1h ago

Man critically injured after fire outside of Toronto church building, suspect charged with arson

Toronto Fire Services personnel were called to the Yonge Street and Charles Street East area after 6 a.m. on Friday.

3h ago

Toronto police investigating after second incident of mezuzahs stolen

Toronto officers were called just before 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day to a condo building in the Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area.

2h ago

Top Stories

Snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

DEVELOPING

47m ago

Boxing Day draws shoppers despite poor weather in Toronto, much of Ontario

TORONTO — Shoppers in some Canadian cities braved heavy snow and wintry conditions on Boxing Day, undeterred by the challenging weather in their hunt for a good deal. Much of southern Ontario stretching...

1h ago

Man critically injured after fire outside of Toronto church building, suspect charged with arson

Toronto Fire Services personnel were called to the Yonge Street and Charles Street East area after 6 a.m. on Friday.

3h ago

Toronto police investigating after second incident of mezuzahs stolen

Toronto officers were called just before 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day to a condo building in the Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Snow on the way for Boxing Day

Toronto will see snow, heavy at times, starting late Friday morning , with eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

21h ago

2:45
Quiet Christmas ahead of heavy snow on Boxing Day

No active weather is expected in Toronto on Christmas, but that all changes on Boxing Day with a major system bringing in lots of snow impacting travel across the region.

December 24, 2025 7:20 pm EST EST

2:18
Celebrating Christmas with community

A bit of festive fun as Yonge Street mission celebrates Christmas with youth and community.

December 24, 2025 6:37 pm EST EST

2:08
20-year-old man found fatally shot near University of Toronto Scarborough campus

Residents on edge after a 20-year-old man was found on a trail, fatally shot near the university of Toronto Scarborough campus. Afua Baah has details on the city’s 41st homicide of the year.

December 24, 2025 6:14 pm EST EST

0:43
Here's what's open and closed this Christmas Boxing Day

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day.

December 24, 2025 11:03 am EST EST

More Videos