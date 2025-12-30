Seized motorcycles believed to belong to fugitive Ryan Wedding valued at US$40M: FBI

U.S. authorities have released more details on dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian athlete now accused of running an international drug ring.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation says the motorcycles, which were among the items seized in raids in Mexico City and the surrounding State of Mexico, have an estimated value of US$40 million.

Last week, Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection said multiple agencies carried out raids on four homes linked to a suspect whose description matched Wedding’s.

Other items seized included two vehicles, artwork and what Mexican authorities described as two Olympic medals.

Wedding, who competed in snowboarding for Canada in the 2002 Olympics, was added to the FBI’s list of most wanted fugitives in March.

He’s believed to be on the lam in Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.

