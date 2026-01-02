Nova Scotia landlords say reduced Halifax Water hike still too high for renters

Water pours slowly out of the faucet on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Dallas, in the home of Nora Espinoza, after a handyman made a repair to a broken pipe beneath the sink. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2026 11:03 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 11:20 am.

HALIFAX — Halifax landlords are trashing a reduced rate hike by Halifax’s water utility, saying a proposed 17.6 per cent increase this year is still too expensive.

Last month the provincial regulator approved the double-digit rate increase, down from Halifax Water’s proposed 35.6 per cent bump.

Rental Housing Providers Nova Scotia says the increase is still more than six times the current rate of inflation.

The group says the rate hike will be passed on to the 40 per cent of Nova Scotians who rent, and it wants to see more gradual increases of five per cent a year for five years.

It says a long-term settlement would streamline regulatory applications and give the utility time to strengthen its governance and management.

The group says increases in both power rates and property taxes will also drive up costs for renters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Etobicoke high-rise complex

Toronto police are investigating reports of gunfire in Etobicoke on Thursday night, prompting a significant police presence at a high‑rise complex. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Friday...

1h ago

Private organization now responsible for Greater Toronto Area residential recycling collection

Under the Ontario government's direction, residential recycling collection will be done by Circular Materials as of Jan. 1, 2026.

1h ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Etobicoke high-rise complex

Toronto police are investigating reports of gunfire in Etobicoke on Thursday night, prompting a significant police presence at a high‑rise complex. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Friday...

1h ago

Private organization now responsible for Greater Toronto Area residential recycling collection

Under the Ontario government's direction, residential recycling collection will be done by Circular Materials as of Jan. 1, 2026.

1h ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:36
Toronto-area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2026

Hospitals across the GTA rang in the new year, with several newborns arriving right at midnight. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

2:16
Dare to dip returns to Toronto

More than 100 Torontonians kicked off 2026 by diving into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park for Dare to Dip. The annual New Year’s Day plunge supports Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. Brandon Rowe reports.

2h ago

2:19
Roughly 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after fire at bar in Swiss Alps

Authorities in Switzerland say dozens have been killed in a fire that tore through a bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michelle Mackey reports.

21h ago

2:09
Canadian astronaut heading to the moon in 2026

Whatever travel plans you have for the new year will likely pale in comparison to those of Jeremy Hansen. Faiza Amin tees up the Canadian's upcoming trip to the moon.

January 1, 2026 10:47 am EST EST

More Videos