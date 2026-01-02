Nova Scotia landlords say reduced Halifax Water hike still too high for renters

HALIFAX — Halifax landlords are trashing a reduced rate hike by Halifax’s water utility, saying a proposed 17.6 per cent increase this year is still too expensive.

Last month the provincial regulator approved the double-digit rate increase, down from Halifax Water’s proposed 35.6 per cent bump.

Rental Housing Providers Nova Scotia says the increase is still more than six times the current rate of inflation.

The group says the rate hike will be passed on to the 40 per cent of Nova Scotians who rent, and it wants to see more gradual increases of five per cent a year for five years.

It says a long-term settlement would streamline regulatory applications and give the utility time to strengthen its governance and management.

The group says increases in both power rates and property taxes will also drive up costs for renters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026.

The Canadian Press