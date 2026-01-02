One of Toronto’s longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good.

Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991 — will permanently shut down on Jan. 18 due to redevelopment in the rapidly changing neighbourhood.

In a message to customers, the company said the site lease is expiring and will not be renewed, as construction and intensification continue to reshape the Yonge–Eglinton corridor.

“Due to area redevelopment, the Mandarin Yonge and Eglinton location will be permanently closing,” management wrote, noting that the restaurant has been “proud to serve the community” for more than three decades.

Mandarin acknowledged that the restaurant has been part of “numerous customer celebrations and special moments” over the years and said it will “live on in the memories of many.”

The company is encouraging longtime patrons to visit one last time before the closure, calling it “an all‑you‑can‑enjoy celebration at Mandarin Yonge.”

The announcement marks the end of an era for a neighbourhood that has seen significant redevelopment pressures, with major condo projects, transit construction, and commercial turnover reshaping the area.

Mandarin did not indicate whether it plans to reopen elsewhere in midtown.

The restaurant will continue operating until Jan. 18, offering regular service and accepting reservations until its final day.