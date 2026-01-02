Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

Mandarin Restaurant Ontario, Canada, a chain of all-you-can-eat Chinese-Canadian buffet restaurants. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 2, 2026 10:45 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 10:47 am.

One of Toronto’s longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good.

Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991 — will permanently shut down on Jan. 18 due to redevelopment in the rapidly changing neighbourhood.

In a message to customers, the company said the site lease is expiring and will not be renewed, as construction and intensification continue to reshape the Yonge–Eglinton corridor.

“Due to area redevelopment, the Mandarin Yonge and Eglinton location will be permanently closing,” management wrote, noting that the restaurant has been “proud to serve the community” for more than three decades.

Mandarin acknowledged that the restaurant has been part of “numerous customer celebrations and special moments” over the years and said it will “live on in the memories of many.”

The company is encouraging longtime patrons to visit one last time before the closure, calling it “an all‑you‑can‑enjoy celebration at Mandarin Yonge.”

The announcement marks the end of an era for a neighbourhood that has seen significant redevelopment pressures, with major condo projects, transit construction, and commercial turnover reshaping the area.

Mandarin did not indicate whether it plans to reopen elsewhere in midtown.

The restaurant will continue operating until Jan. 18, offering regular service and accepting reservations until its final day.

Top Stories

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

18m ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

40m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

58m ago

Remote work option ending for thousands of public, private sector workers in 2026

OTTAWA — The new year will bring some big changes to the rules on in-office work for many employees across the country — including tens of thousands of provincial government staff in Ontario and Alberta...

5h ago

