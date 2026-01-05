2 paramedics injured in Hwy. 401 crash involving dump truck, fire truck

Two paramedics have been hospitalized after a crash involving a dump truck and fire truck on Highway 401 in Bowmanville, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The extent of injuries isn’t currently known.

OPP say the ambulance the paramedics were in was struck by a dump truck near Bennett Road.

The impact pushed the ambulance into a fire truck that was nearby attending to a separate vehicle rollover.

Police say the driver of the dump truck, a 67-year-old man, has been charged with careless driving.

No further details were immediately available.