Fashion takes center stage on Golden Globes red carpet

Maura Higgins attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 2026 Getty Images

By Beatrice Dupuy, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2026 4:20 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2026 5:00 pm.

The Golden Globes red carpet offers fashion lovers and screen watchers an amuse-bouche of beauty and glamour as one of the first stops on the award season road to Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars.

The 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday gives a glimpse into how A-listers and rising stars will each showcase their original take on fashion. Since 1944, the show has honored the best in film and television, and for the first time, podcasters have been added to the awards lineup.

While some celebrities opt for embodying old Hollywood glamour (think opera gloves and cinched waists), others opt for a modern flair. Last year, actor Ayo Edebiri wore a gray custom Loewe suit and gold feather necklace in an homage to Julia Roberts’ famous Golden Globes look in 1990.

Gayle King attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

The carpet — at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California — is a chance for nominees to make a statement, though some are beholden to fashion houses who pay them as ambassadors.

Ariana Grande has been photographed on a handful of carpets in baby pink gowns like her “Wicked” character, Glinda. Margot Robbie channeled Barbie pink on the carpet in service to her 2024 starring role in “Barbie.”

With millions of eyes watching, the carpet gives celebrities a chance to show off their fashion prowess. Stylists pull archival looks for their stars or fresh off the runway couture designs. Either way, the carpet provides significant exposure for fashion houses and brands.

It’s not only womenswear that takes center stage. Increasingly, male nominees are bringing their own individual flourishes to the carpet, like Adrien Brody with his glimmery brooches and Colman Domingo’s colorful and bold fashion takes.

Timothée Chalamet, who is nominated for “Marty Supreme,” has become one-to-watch for his fashion choices over the years. Fashion has played a large part in the movie’s publicity, with Chalamet’s celebrity friends wearing “Marty Supreme” jackets throughout the press tour. On Chalamet’s promotion tour for the film, Kylie Jenner wore matching bright orange looks based off the shade used for the table tennis balls Marty wanted to make happen in the movie. Fans of the two are eager to see if they’ll pose together on the carpet Sunday.

Derek Hough attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Beyond the ball gowns and tuxedos, a star’s accessories tell a story of their own. Zendaya revealed some personal news at last year’s Golden Globes. She showed off a large cushion-cut diamond on the carpet to announce her engagement to Tom Holland.

The fashion continues off the carpet and into the ceremony. Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the Golden Globes for the second time. Glaser made history last year as the first female solo host. Last year, Glaser had more than seven outfit changes throughout the night while she poked fun at the nominees and her celebrity friends in the audience.

Around 10 million people tuned into the show last year, according to Dick Clark Productions. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be televised live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch and stream the Globes red carpet and show

The Golden Globes kick off at 8 p.m. EST on CBS while streaming live for Paramount+ premium subscribers. E!’s red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. EST.

The Associated Press will be have a livestream show beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern with a mix of stars’ arrivals, fashion shots and celebrity interviews. It will be available on YouTube and APNews.

8 people arrested during Toronto protests, 29 charges laid

Toronto police arrested eight people at a demonstration and counterprotest in the city's downtown core on Saturday. Officers were called to Nathan Phillips Square at approximately 2 p.m. "Participants...

1h ago

Iran warns against US strikes as activists say protest death toll tops 500

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the U.S. military...

4h ago

Preclearance operations in Canada are a 'critical component' of border strategy: U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada and the United States say two preclearance projects that would allow more travellers to be screened well in advance of crossing the border are set to proceed this year after many months...

10h ago

Police investigate after body discovered near conservation area in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Fifty Point Conservation Area. Investigators said in a social media post around 9 a.m. on Sunday, there would be a large police...

1h ago

