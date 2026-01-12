Ongoing shutdown on Line 6 Finch West as switch problem halts TTC service

To keep riders moving, the TTC has deployed 27 shuttle buses to cover the entire line. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 12, 2026 8:10 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 8:14 am.

Commuters faced significant delays Monday morning as an ongoing shutdown on Line 6 Finch West stretched into several hours, with no clear timeline for when service will resume.

The disruption began around 5:30 a.m., when the TTC first reported that trains were not operating between Finch West and Humber College stations due to a switch problem. By 8:02 a.m., the agency confirmed the issue remained unresolved, and the line remained fully out of service.

Metrolinx, which operates the Finch West LRT infrastructure, advised the TTC that maintenance crews were on site to diagnose and repair the switch. The cause of the malfunction remains unknown, and officials have not provided an estimated timeline for when trains will resume service.

To keep riders moving, the TTC has deployed 27 shuttle buses to cover the entire line.

The buses are running between Finch West and Humber College, though the agency warns that travel times will be longer than usual and that vehicles may be crowded during the morning rush.

