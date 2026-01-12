Lululemon hints it had a strong Christmas, says Q4 sales at high end of guidance

A Lululemon store is pictured in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2026 8:55 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 10:26 am.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is signalling it had a good Christmas, despite facing a proxy battle.

The athleticwear retailer announced Monday that it expects its net revenue and diluted earnings per share for its fourth quarter to come in at the high end of its guidance.

Lululemon’s chief financial officer Meghan Frank said the update is based on the company’s performance over the holiday season.

The fourth quarter began in early November and includes some of the busiest shopping periods — Black Friday, the week before Christmas and Boxing Day.

The Vancouver-based retailer had previously forecast revenue in a range of US$3.5 billion to US$3.56 billion and diluted earnings per share between US$4.66 and US$4.76 for the fourth quarter.

The company made no changes to its outlook for gross margin, selling, general and administrative expenses, or the effective tax rate.

The announcement comes as Lululemon is facing intense criticism just as it prepares to shake up its management.

On Dec. 11, CEO Calvin McDonald announced he will step down from his role at the end of January. McDonald took the helm in 2018 and was responsible for the company expanding further into menswear and signing several sports league partnerships.

However, the brand has also faced several challenges during his time in leadership. Competitors like Alo and Vuori have proven to be fierce rivals and Lululemon has struggled to bring its customers enough newness — a measure of how fresh consumers see the brand’s colourways, styles and materials.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, who left the company’s board in 2015, has regularly attacked management for poor decision making.

He recently went one step further, nominating three candidates for Lululemon’s board and saying the search for McDonald’s replacement should be led by new, independent directors.

Meanwhile, activist investor Elliott Management, which has built a stake of more than US$1 billion in Lululemon, is pushing for the struggling retailer to name former Ralph Lauren executive Jane Nielsen as its next chief executive.

Lululemon has said it will evaluate Wilson’s suggestions but has also maintained it has a highly engaged and experienced board that is focused on finding a candidate with experience leading companies through periods of transformation.

“The Lululemon board of directors will continue to take actions that we believe are in the best interests of all the company’s shareholders,” the retailer said in a Dec. 29 press release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing. Rolan Sokolovski was arrested...

5h ago

Man charged in long‑running Vaughan extortion scheme, more than $170K in watches seized

York Regional Police say a years‑long extortion scheme targeting a Vaughan resident has led to the arrest of a 34‑year‑old Aurora man, and investigators are urging anyone else who may have been victimized...

1h ago

Service resumes on Line 6 Finch West after Monday morning switch problem

Commuters faced significant delays Monday morning due to a switch problem on Line 6 Finch West that lasted several hours. The disruption began around 5:30 a.m., when the TTC first reported that trains...

41m ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham, critically injured

A pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Royal...

2h ago

Top Stories

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing. Rolan Sokolovski was arrested...

5h ago

Man charged in long‑running Vaughan extortion scheme, more than $170K in watches seized

York Regional Police say a years‑long extortion scheme targeting a Vaughan resident has led to the arrest of a 34‑year‑old Aurora man, and investigators are urging anyone else who may have been victimized...

1h ago

Service resumes on Line 6 Finch West after Monday morning switch problem

Commuters faced significant delays Monday morning due to a switch problem on Line 6 Finch West that lasted several hours. The disruption began around 5:30 a.m., when the TTC first reported that trains...

41m ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham, critically injured

A pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Royal...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Windy week ahead in Toronto

Toronto is in for a week with strong wind gusts. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:19
Windy Sunday ahead of colder air next week

Sunday will see some dry but windy conditions in Toronto, meanwhile more cold air is on the way next week.

January 11, 2026 12:03 am EST EST

2:10
50 years of the North American International Motorcycle Supershow

More than 50 thousand motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to check out the show this year but with accidents on the rise, safety needs to be a priority on our roads and highways. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

January 10, 2026 7:24 pm EST EST

1:53
Taron Stepanyan disappearance being investigated as potential homicide

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

January 10, 2026 12:23 pm EST EST

2:28
Backlash grows as unions weigh in on WestJet reconfigured planes

WestJet’s CEO has literally taken a seat in the controversy over cramped cabins after a viral TikTok earlier this week showed passengers squeezed into tight economy seats.

January 10, 2026 7:30 am EST EST

More Videos