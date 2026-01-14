Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault in Caribbean as Spanish prosecutors study the allegations

FILE - Spanish singer Julio Iglesias smiles during his star unveiling ceremony at the Walk of Fame in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, file) Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2026 7:30 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 9:10 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish prosecutors are studying allegations that Grammy-winning singer Julio Iglesias sexually assaulted two former employees at his residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

The Spanish prosecutors’ office told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the allegations were related to media reports from earlier this week that alleged Iglesias had sexually and physically assaulted two women who worked in his Caribbean residences between January and October 2021.

Iglesias has yet to speak publicly regarding the allegations. Russell L. King, a Miami-based entertainment lawyer who lists Iglesias as a client on his website, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by the AP.

The Spanish prosecutors’ office that handles cases for Spain’s National Court said that it had received formal allegations against Iglesias by an unnamed party on Jan. 5. Iglesias could potentially be taken in front of the Madrid-based court, which can try alleged crimes by Spanish citizens while they are abroad, according to the court’s press office.

Women’s Link Worldwide, a nongovernmental organization, said in a statement that it was representing the two women who had presented the complaint to the Spanish court. The group said that the women were accusing Iglesias of “crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity such as sexual harassment” and of “human trafficking for the purpose of forced labor and servitude.”

Spanish online newspaper elDiario.es and Spanish-language television channel Univision Noticias published the joint investigation into Iglesias’ alleged misconduct.

Spanish government spokeswoman Elma Saiz said that the media reports regarding Iglesias “demanded respect.”

“Once again I can reaffirm this government’s firm and complete commitment to take on any act of violence, harassment or aggression against women,” Saiz said Tuesday after the media reports were published.

Panky Corcino, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office in the Dominican Republic, declined to comment, saying he couldn’t confirm or deny an investigation.

By law, any case in the Caribbean country that involves sexual aggression or violence must be investigated by prosecutors, even if no one has filed a complaint.

The 82-year-old Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful musical artists after having sold more than 300 million records in more than a dozen languages. After making his start in Spain, he won immense popularity in the United States and wider world in the 1970s and ‘80s. He’s the father of pop singer Enrique Iglesias.

Julio Iglesias won a 1988 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Performance for his album “Un Hombre Solo.” He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2019.

Spain’s culture minister said Wednesday that its left-wing government, which holds women’s rights and equality among its priorities, will also consider stripping Iglesias of the state’s Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts that he was awarded in 2010.

“It is something we are studying and evaluating, because evidently we feel obliged to do so when faced by such a serious case,” Culture Minister Ernest Urtusan said.

___

Suman Naishadham in Madrid, and Martín Adames in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, contributed to this report.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year's Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and...

1h ago

Elderly Toronto victim scammed out of $4,000 in credit card pickup fraud, police say

Toronto police are seeking to identify two suspects after an elderly resident was defrauded of approximately $4,000 in a phone scam involving a fake credit-investigator and a ride‑share pickup. Investigators...

30m ago

Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States’ hands is ‘unacceptable’

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO should help the U.S. acquire Greenland and anything less than having the island in U.S. hands is unacceptable, hours before Vice...

1h ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

15h ago

Top Stories

Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year's Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and...

1h ago

Elderly Toronto victim scammed out of $4,000 in credit card pickup fraud, police say

Toronto police are seeking to identify two suspects after an elderly resident was defrauded of approximately $4,000 in a phone scam involving a fake credit-investigator and a ride‑share pickup. Investigators...

30m ago

Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States’ hands is ‘unacceptable’

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO should help the U.S. acquire Greenland and anything less than having the island in U.S. hands is unacceptable, hours before Vice...

1h ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Prolonged frigid air on the way for the GTA

The temperatures will start to drop later Wednesday with the coldest air arriving Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16m ago

2:26
Oshawa business owners speak out as major road closed for Metrolinx construction

A major arterial road in Oshawa has been shut down for 2 years, as Metrolinx begins bridge work for its Bowmanville GO extension. Erica Natividad with the impact on business owners and residents.

15h ago

2:51
New private company picks up one resident's recycling but leaves the rest of the street

More than a week after Circular Materials promised to collect recycling in midtown, a truck finally drove down the street. But as Brandon Choghri explains, they took one resident's blue bin, and left everyone else's.

16h ago

4:10
Southern Ontario to experience coldest air of the season

Natasha Ramsahai breaks down the forecast for Southern Ontario as some regions are set to be hit with the coldest air of the season on Wednesday.

18h ago

2:03
Finch West LRT's slow rollout defended by transport minister

Ontario's Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria defended the Finch West LRT rollout amid delays and slow-speed concerns.

22h ago

More Videos