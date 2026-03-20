Border officer charged after truck allegedly let into Canada with millions of dollars of opium, cannabis and tobacco

A border services officer who worked at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged after a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco was allegedly let into Canada.

The Central Region RCMP started an investigation after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) shared information concerning the officer.

In Jan. 2026, Daniel Notarianni was arrested after it was determined he allegedly did not follow CBSA policy and a transport truck and trailer were allowed into Canada containing contraband.

The transport truck driver, Abhishek Abhishek, was also arrested.

Both are facing the following charges:

Conspiracy to import Schedule I pursuant to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Trafficking a controlled substance pursuant to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Importation of Schedule I pursuant to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking pursuant to section 11(1) of the Cannabis Act;

Three counts of distribution of Schedule I pursuant to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act;

Transportation and possession of tobacco for the purpose of sale pursuant to section 121.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

Notarianni is expected to appear in court on March 23, while Abhishek is expected to appear in court on April 9.

“This investigation highlights the strength of the partnership between the RCMP and the CBSA in maintaining a secure border,” read the RCMP release.