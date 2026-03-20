Border officer charged after truck allegedly let into Canada with millions of dollars of opium, cannabis and tobacco

The Lewiston-Queenston Bridge connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls N.Y. photographed the day of the re-opening of the U.S border on Monday, November 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 20, 2026 10:34 am.

A border services officer who worked at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged after a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco was allegedly let into Canada.

The Central Region RCMP started an investigation after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) shared information concerning the officer.

In Jan. 2026, Daniel Notarianni was arrested after it was determined he allegedly did not follow CBSA policy and a transport truck and trailer were allowed into Canada containing contraband.

The transport truck driver, Abhishek Abhishek, was also arrested.

Both are facing the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to import Schedule I pursuant to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Trafficking a controlled substance pursuant to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
  • Importation of Schedule I pursuant to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
  • Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking pursuant to section 11(1) of the Cannabis Act;
  • Three counts of distribution of Schedule I pursuant to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act;
  • Transportation and possession of tobacco for the purpose of sale pursuant to section 121.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

Notarianni is expected to appear in court on March 23, while Abhishek is expected to appear in court on April 9.

“This investigation highlights the strength of the partnership between the RCMP and the CBSA in maintaining a secure border,” read the RCMP release.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chuck Norris, martial arts icon and beloved action star, dies at 86

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor, author, and pop‑culture legend whose name became synonymous with toughness for generations — has died. He passed away on Thursday, his family announced...

1m ago

Ontario moves to ban above‑face‑value ticket resales in bid to crack down on price gouging

Ontario is moving to outlaw the resale of concert, sports, theatre, and other live‑event tickets at prices above their original price — a sweeping change the government says is aimed at protecting...

2h ago

Canadian mother and her seven-year-old daughter detained in Texas: husband

Edward Warner says every day is like a nightmare after his Canadian wife and her seven-year-old daughter were taken into custody at a United States border patrol checkpoint in Texas last week. Warner...

32m ago

Ontario government signs $1.3B deal with Alstom to operate, maintain GO Transit and UP Express trains

Alstom has been operating and maintaining GO Transit and UP Express trains on an interim basis after its previous contract ended in 2024.

2h ago

Top Stories

Chuck Norris, martial arts icon and beloved action star, dies at 86

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor, author, and pop‑culture legend whose name became synonymous with toughness for generations — has died. He passed away on Thursday, his family announced...

1m ago

Ontario moves to ban above‑face‑value ticket resales in bid to crack down on price gouging

Ontario is moving to outlaw the resale of concert, sports, theatre, and other live‑event tickets at prices above their original price — a sweeping change the government says is aimed at protecting...

2h ago

Canadian mother and her seven-year-old daughter detained in Texas: husband

Edward Warner says every day is like a nightmare after his Canadian wife and her seven-year-old daughter were taken into custody at a United States border patrol checkpoint in Texas last week. Warner...

32m ago

Ontario government signs $1.3B deal with Alstom to operate, maintain GO Transit and UP Express trains

Alstom has been operating and maintaining GO Transit and UP Express trains on an interim basis after its previous contract ended in 2024.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Canada, allies offer to help unblock Strait of Hormuz

Canada and several allies pledged they are ready to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz in a turnaround for Trump who initially received little to no support from international allies when the U.S.-Israel attacked Iran.

1h ago

0:44
Chuck Norris, actor and martial artist, dead at 86

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor, author, and pop‑culture legend whose name became synonymous with toughness for generations — has died.

1h ago

0:39
'The Bachelorette' starring Taylor Frankie Paul cancelled over 2023 altercation caught on video

ABC has announced it is calling the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette,” starring Taylor Frankie Paul, over a 2023 video that led to the star's arrest over aggravated assault charges.

19h ago

2:08
Thorncliffe Park's condo and construction company charged for fire code violations

Toronto Fire Services has charged a construction company, the condo corporation and the property management company with violations of the fire code in the Thorncliffe Park condo fire that stubbornly burned for weeks.

20h ago

1:48
Pierre Poilievre to appear on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast

While on his U.S. tour, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to appear on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, which has hosted several controversial right-wing guests and conspiracy theorists.

20h ago

More Videos