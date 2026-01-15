Quebec Premier François Legault’s party facing challenges after his resignation

Quebec Premier François Legault walks to a news conference to announce his resignation in Quebec City, on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 6:58 am.

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault’s party is beginning the search for a successor with only months to go before the next provincial election.

Legault announced Wednesday he would resign in the coming months after the Coalition Avenir Québec chooses a new leader.

The party’s executive team was expected to meet Wednesday evening to work out details of the leadership race, including debates and a timeline.

Legault has served as the party’s only leader since he co-founded the CAQ in 2011, with back-to-back majority mandates in 2018 and 2022.

Université de Montréal lecturer Simon Dabin says one of the next leader’s biggest challenges will be to take a position on sovereignty, as the poll-leading Parti Québécois threatens a referendum if elected.

The party will have to organize its first ever leadership race ahead of the election scheduled for Oct. 5, along with contesting a byelection in the Chicoutimi riding beforehand.

No candidate has emerged yet for the party leadership but several names are circulating, including cabinet ministers Sonia LeBel, Simon Jolin-Barrette and Bernard Drainville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

0m ago

Environment Canada warns of 20–30 cm snowfall as powerful winter system sweeps Toronto

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

33m ago

Snowstorm shuts down Line 6 Finch West LRT as TTC grapples with widespread weather delays

Toronto transit riders are facing significant disruptions early Thursday as a major snowstorm sweeps across the city, shutting down the entire Line 6 Finch West LRT and slowing service on several key surface...

updated

20m ago

City of Mississauga imposes new restaurant restrictions at Ridgeway Plaza after past complaints

Mississauga city council passed a bylaw amendment looking for a gradual, 15-per-cent reduction of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza.

9h ago

Top Stories

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

0m ago

Environment Canada warns of 20–30 cm snowfall as powerful winter system sweeps Toronto

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

33m ago

Snowstorm shuts down Line 6 Finch West LRT as TTC grapples with widespread weather delays

Toronto transit riders are facing significant disruptions early Thursday as a major snowstorm sweeps across the city, shutting down the entire Line 6 Finch West LRT and slowing service on several key surface...

updated

20m ago

City of Mississauga imposes new restaurant restrictions at Ridgeway Plaza after past complaints

Mississauga city council passed a bylaw amendment looking for a gradual, 15-per-cent reduction of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Mississauga puts new restrictions on complaint-heavy plaza

The City of Mississauga is aiming to reduce the number of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza through new by-law restrictions. Erica Natividad with how the city says it will help address crowding and noise issues, and reaction from business owners.

12h ago

2:54
As flu cases peak, some hospitals activate surge measures to meet capacity pressures

Some hospitals are activating surge measures to deal with significant capacity pressures this flu season. Tina Yazdani breaks down the numbers, and asks Ontario's health minister about the surge.

13h ago

3:43
Heavy snow overnight set to last into Thursday morning commute

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is under a snowfall warning heading into the Thursday morning commute. Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more.

13h ago

2:43
Deer shot dead with arrow found at Etobicoke cemetery

Police and the Ministry of Natural Resources are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow in its body at the Park Lawn cemetery. Brandon Choghri with reaction to the disturbing attack.

13h ago

3:20
Who might replace Crombie as next Ontario Liberal leader?

Bonnie Crombie has stepped down as leader of the Ontario Liberal party. Mark McAllister discusses why Crombie made the move now, and some of the potential candidates to replace her.

14h ago

More Videos