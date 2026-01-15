Quebec Premier François Legault’s party facing challenges after his resignation

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault’s party is beginning the search for a successor with only months to go before the next provincial election.

Legault announced Wednesday he would resign in the coming months after the Coalition Avenir Québec chooses a new leader.

The party’s executive team was expected to meet Wednesday evening to work out details of the leadership race, including debates and a timeline.

Legault has served as the party’s only leader since he co-founded the CAQ in 2011, with back-to-back majority mandates in 2018 and 2022.

Université de Montréal lecturer Simon Dabin says one of the next leader’s biggest challenges will be to take a position on sovereignty, as the poll-leading Parti Québécois threatens a referendum if elected.

The party will have to organize its first ever leadership race ahead of the election scheduled for Oct. 5, along with contesting a byelection in the Chicoutimi riding beforehand.

No candidate has emerged yet for the party leadership but several names are circulating, including cabinet ministers Sonia LeBel, Simon Jolin-Barrette and Bernard Drainville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press