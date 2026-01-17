Porter Airlines, union representing dispatchers reach tentative collective agreement

Porter Airlines and the union representing flight dispatchers have reached a tentative deal on a new collective agreement.

According to a joint statement from Porter Airlines and the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association issued on Friday, a ratification vote is being scheduled for members “in the coming days.”

“This agreement reflects meaningful progress and a shared commitment to moving forward in a productive and respectful manner,” Mark Yezovich, the national president of the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association, wrote.

News of the deal came after the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service was brought in to assist with contract talks.

In December, all 35 dispatchers responsible for flight operations across Porter’s domestic, transborder, and international network voted in favour of a strike mandate.

At the time, union officials accused Porter Airlines of showing “a lack of respect” for dispatchers. They raised concerns about the training of non-unionized staff to potentially replace them in the event of a labour disruption.

In response, officials with the airline said they value its dispatchers’ work and “fair and meaningful proposals” were made during negotiations.

