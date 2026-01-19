Scarborough Weightlifter has his eyes on the Olympics.

15-year old Yahea Alsebaai recently took multiple medals at the Youth Pan-American Championships, including best-overall lifter for his age group.

He has eyes on the Olympics, as early as 2028, trained by his father who competed at the games in 1996.

Yahea Alsebaai

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Yahea? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!