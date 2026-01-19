Scarborough Weightlifter has his eyes on the Olympics.

Yahea trains at Variety Village in Toronto and recently was successful at the Youth Pan-American Championships.

By Simon Bennett

Posted January 19, 2026 7:18 am.

15-year old Yahea Alsebaai recently took multiple medals at the Youth Pan-American Championships, including best-overall lifter for his age group.

He has eyes on the Olympics, as early as 2028, trained by his father who competed at the games in 1996.

Yahea Alsebaai

