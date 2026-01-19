Winter storm causes outages in Nova Scotia and cancellations across the Maritimes

HALIFAX — An overnight storm has dumped heavy, wet snow across the Maritimes, leaving more than 120,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia without electricity this morning.

Across the region, schools and government offices were closed for the day or delayed opening, and scores of health-care services were cancelled.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow was in the forecast for central, eastern and northern Nova Scotia, where driving was treacherous.

The Mounties were warning drivers to be careful after a series of collisions on two of the province’s main highways in Cumberland and Colchester counties led to partial closures.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is warning those shovelling snow to take frequent breaks and avoid strain.

As the storm was pulling away from the Maritimes, it headed to Newfoundland, where much of the island was bracing for 15 to 25 centimetres of new snow by this evening, with strong winds causing reduced visibility in some areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2026.

The Canadian Press