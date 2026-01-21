EU chief says Trump’s threats challenge Europe’s security and prosperity, ahead of emergency summit

FILE - President Donald Trump and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store shake hands during the group photo at the Gaza International Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Oct.13 2025. (Yoan Valat, Pool photo via AP, File)

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland and slap tariffs on its backers pose a challenge to Europe’s security, principles and prosperity, a top EU official said on Wednesday.

“All these three dimensions are being tested in the current moment of transatlantic relations,” European Council President António Costa said. He has convened an emergency summit of the EU’s 27 national leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Trump’s determination to “acquire” the mineral-rich island in the Arctic region, for what he claims are security reasons, has undermined trust in the United States among allies in Europe and Canada.

Denmark angered Trump after sending a military “reconnaissance” force to Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory. A small numbers of troops from several European nations joined, and Denmark is weighing a longer-term military presence there.

Costa said EU leaders are united on “the principles of international law, territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” something the bloc has underlined in defending Ukraine against invasion by Russia, and which is now threatened in Greenland.

In a speech to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, he also stressed that only “Denmark and Greenland can decide their future.”

He insisted that “further tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and are incompatible with the EU-US trade agreement.” The lawmakers must endorse that deal made last July, but have threatened not to do so over Trump’s tariff threats.

Costa said that “we stand ready to defend ourselves, our member states, our citizens, our companies, against any form of coercion. And the European Union has the power and the tools to do so.”

EU leaders have been galvanized by Trump’s threats over Greenland, and are rethinking their relations with America, their long-time ally and the most powerful member of NATO.

“Appeasement is always a sign of weakness. Europe cannot afford to be weak — neither against its enemies, nor ally,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, long a staunch supporter of strong transatlantic ties, posted on social media on Tuesday.

“Appeasement means no results, only humiliation. European assertiveness and self-confidence have become the need of the moment,” Tusk wrote.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who manages trade on behalf of EU countries, warned that the bloc is “at a crossroads.” Should tariffs come, she said, “we are fully prepared to act, if necessary, with unity, urgency and determination.”

In Strasbourg, she told the lawmakers that the commission is working on “a massive European investment surge in Greenland” to beef up its economy and infrastructure, as well as a new European security strategy.

Security around the island itself should be boosted with partners like the U.K., Canada, Norway and Iceland, among others, von der Leyen said.

Man injured in drive-by shooting outside Vaughan home

A man is in hospital following a drive-by shooting outside a home in Vaughan in the early hours of Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to the area of Martin Grove and Andrew Park for...

43m ago

Two homes damaged in house fire at Weston and Sheppard

One person was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation following a house fire in the Weston and Sheppard area on Tuesday night. Toronto police responded to a call at Imogene Avenue around 11:30...

59m ago

Snowfall warning in effect as Alberta clipper targets GTA with up to 10 cm of snow Wednesday

A yellow snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to hit during the morning commute Wednesday. Environment Canada says poor visibility...

13h ago

Trade minister: ‘Important’ to engage India on expanding trade

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says it’s “important” to expand trade and economic opportunities with India, particularly in agriculture and energy products. He says formal trade negotiations...

24m ago

