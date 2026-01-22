Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend.

City-wide wind chills could plunge into the -30s, creating conditions where frostbite on exposed skin may occur within 10 to 30 minutes.

The deep freeze marks a sharp turn in what has already been mostly a below-seasonal week across the region, with this past Tuesday being the coldest day of the season so far when daytime highs reached -10.7°C at Pearson. Temperatures are expected to fall to -7°C during the day and the teens overnight, before factoring in the wind. Extreme cold warnings are likely by Friday night as the frigid air mass intensifies, according to 680 NewsRadio meteorologist Carl Lam.

Temperatures have been running below seasonal norms in Toronto and across the GTA most of this week as Arctic air grips southern Ontario. However, the city managed to squeeze out a mild 2-degree day last Saturday. Strong westerly winds between 30 and 60 km/h are forecast for Thursday, but these will veer to the northwest on Friday, triggering more snow squalls for the north GTA.

Toronto will see mostly cloudy skies with limited sunshine and the chance of light snow showers on Thursday, with only a light dusting on Thursday night. Southwest winds between 20 and 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, will keep the afternoon temperature of -6°C feeling more like -15.

Temperatures will fall to -13°C on Thursday night, with a wind chill near -22.

A few flurries are possible on Friday, with snow squalls likely for the north GTA. Westerly winds of 20 to 40 km/h, gusting to 50, will hold the daytime high to –10°C, with a wind chill of –20. Overnight, temperatures plunge to –23°C with a dangerous wind chill of -30— the period of greatest frostbite risk.

Toronto’s extended forecast: What to know for the weekend

Saturday: Mostly sunny in Toronto but intensely cold, with a high of –12°C and a low of –15°C.

Sunday: Clouds return as the U.S. storm system approaches. Lam says periods of moderate snow are possible, with highs of -6°C and lows of –13°C. Forecasters caution that snowfall amounts remain uncertain due to ongoing shifts in the storm track.

Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai also cautions that confidence in snowfall amounts and severity is still low at this time, and that a better grasp on the potential impacts on the GTA will be had by Friday.

