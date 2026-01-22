Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

As a major deep freeze is set to hit Southern Ontario, some regions could be dealing with temperatures as low as -30. Here's what you need to know.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 22, 2026 9:43 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 11:23 am.

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend.

City-wide wind chills could plunge into the -30s, creating conditions where frostbite on exposed skin may occur within 10 to 30 minutes.

The deep freeze marks a sharp turn in what has already been mostly a below-seasonal week across the region, with this past Tuesday being the coldest day of the season so far when daytime highs reached -10.7°C at Pearson. Temperatures are expected to fall to -7°C during the day and the teens overnight, before factoring in the wind. Extreme cold warnings are likely by Friday night as the frigid air mass intensifies, according to 680 NewsRadio meteorologist Carl Lam.

Temperatures have been running below seasonal norms in Toronto and across the GTA most of this week as Arctic air grips southern Ontario. However, the city managed to squeeze out a mild 2-degree day last Saturday. Strong westerly winds between 30 and 60 km/h are forecast for Thursday, but these will veer to the northwest on Friday, triggering more snow squalls for the north GTA.

Toronto will see mostly cloudy skies with limited sunshine and the chance of light snow showers on Thursday, with only a light dusting on Thursday night. Southwest winds between 20 and 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, will keep the afternoon temperature of -6°C feeling more like -15.

Temperatures will fall to -13°C on Thursday night, with a wind chill near -22.

A few flurries are possible on Friday, with snow squalls likely for the north GTA. Westerly winds of 20 to 40 km/h, gusting to 50, will hold the daytime high to –10°C, with a wind chill of –20. Overnight, temperatures plunge to –23°C with a dangerous wind chill of -30— the period of greatest frostbite risk.

Toronto’s extended forecast: What to know for the weekend

Saturday: Mostly sunny in Toronto but intensely cold, with a high of –12°C and a low of –15°C.

Sunday: Clouds return as the U.S. storm system approaches. Lam says periods of moderate snow are possible, with highs of -6°C and lows of –13°C. Forecasters caution that snowfall amounts remain uncertain due to ongoing shifts in the storm track. 

Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai also cautions that confidence in snowfall amounts and severity is still low at this time, and that a better grasp on the potential impacts on the GTA will be had by Friday.

Top Stories

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1h ago

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 38‑year‑old man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Lake...

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curlers hit the ice at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Take in the action of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the GTA this weekend, or skate around an enchanted forest at YZD on this chilly January weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday...

58m ago

Chinese ambassador casts doubt on PM's claim that Beijing agreed to visa-free entry

OTTAWA — China's envoy in Ottawa is casting doubt on Prime Minister Mark Carney's claim that Beijing is about to lift its visa requirement for Canadians, and he's suggesting the move is still under consideration. "I...

8m ago

