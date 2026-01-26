Ottawa gives conditional approval for Marineland to export remaining belugas to U.S.

The City of Niagara Falls has approved an application by Marineland to sever its property so it can raise money to move its animals and operate the park. A beluga whale swims in a tank at the Marineland amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 2:08 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 2:59 pm.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says she has provided conditional approval for the export of Marineland’s remaining beluga whales to the United States.

Thompson says in a statement posted on social media that she met with Marineland on Monday and she will issue final permits once the Niagara Falls, Ont., theme park provides further information.

The move comes after Marineland presented what it called an “urgent rescue solution” to the federal government last week to keep the 30 belugas alive.

The Canadian Press has previously reported that Marineland has a plan to ship the belugas and four dolphins to four different U.S. institutions.

The park has been in discussions with Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut and SeaWorld, which has several U.S. locations.

Marineland says in a statement that it is grateful to the federal government for “prioritizing the lives of these remarkable marine mammals.”

Several sources have told The Canadian Press that Marineland gave Ottawa an imminent deadline to issue export permits or it would proceed with its backup plan to kill 30 belugas and four dolphins.

The sources were granted anonymity because they are not allowed to speak publicly about the ongoing situation at the former tourist attraction.

