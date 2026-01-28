2 federal agents involved in shooting of Alex Pretti placed on leave

A person holds a sign of Alex Pretti during a protest outside the office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2026 4:09 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 4:18 pm.

Two federal agents who were involved in the shooting of Alex Pretti have been on administrative leave since Saturday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed.

They add this is standard protocol.

Pretti was killed by U.S. Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was an intensive care nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital, and his family said he took part in protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. 

U.S. officials have said that Pretti, who had a permit to carry a gun, was armed, and officers fired defensively after he approached them.

Bystander videos do not appear to show Pretti holding a weapon before he was shot and his death has sparked widespread outrage and further protests. 

The announcement came as Trump seemed to signal a willingness to ease tensions in Minneapolis after the second deadly shooting by federal immigration agents, though there seemed to be little evidence of any significant changes following weeks of harsh rhetoric and clashes with protesters.

The strain was evident when Trump made a leadership change by sending his top border adviser to Minnesota to take charge of the immigration crackdown. That was followed by seemingly conciliatory remarks about the Democratic governor and mayor.

Trump said he and Gov. Tim Walz, whom he criticized for weeks, were on “a similar wavelength” following a phone call. After a conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, the president praised the discussion and declared that “lots of progress is being made.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

12m ago

Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified. Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly...

4h ago

WATCH: Transit rider seen jumping onto side of moving GO Train

Missing the train by a matter of seconds can be aggravating. But being dead for eternity is worse. That's the message from Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay after a transit rider was captured on security...

47m ago

Man sought for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO train

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly performed indecent acts on a GO train earlier this month. Police say the man was travelling on a train on the Stouffville Line from Union Station on...

18m ago

Top Stories

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

12m ago

Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified. Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly...

4h ago

WATCH: Transit rider seen jumping onto side of moving GO Train

Missing the train by a matter of seconds can be aggravating. But being dead for eternity is worse. That's the message from Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay after a transit rider was captured on security...

47m ago

Man sought for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO train

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly performed indecent acts on a GO train earlier this month. Police say the man was travelling on a train on the Stouffville Line from Union Station on...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

5h ago

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

6h ago

0:52
Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 410 sends four people to hospital

A violent overnight collision has resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 410 in Brampton, sending four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggering a police search for an individual who fled the scene.

6h ago

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

January 27, 2026 12:08 pm EST EST

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

January 27, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

More Videos