2 federal agents involved in shooting of Alex Pretti placed on leave

Two federal agents who were involved in the shooting of Alex Pretti have been on administrative leave since Saturday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed.

They add this is standard protocol.

Pretti was killed by U.S. Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was an intensive care nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital, and his family said he took part in protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

U.S. officials have said that Pretti, who had a permit to carry a gun, was armed, and officers fired defensively after he approached them.

Bystander videos do not appear to show Pretti holding a weapon before he was shot and his death has sparked widespread outrage and further protests.

The announcement came as Trump seemed to signal a willingness to ease tensions in Minneapolis after the second deadly shooting by federal immigration agents, though there seemed to be little evidence of any significant changes following weeks of harsh rhetoric and clashes with protesters.

The strain was evident when Trump made a leadership change by sending his top border adviser to Minnesota to take charge of the immigration crackdown. That was followed by seemingly conciliatory remarks about the Democratic governor and mayor.

Trump said he and Gov. Tim Walz, whom he criticized for weeks, were on “a similar wavelength” following a phone call. After a conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, the president praised the discussion and declared that “lots of progress is being made.”