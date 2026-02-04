Multiple vehicles involved in Brampton collision

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is shown behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/COle Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 4, 2026 4:05 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 4:07 pm.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road just before 3 p.m. for reports of the crash.

It’s unknown how many people were injured in the crash, but police say there were no serious or life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.

The intersection is closed and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

