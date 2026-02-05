Update expected in Frank Stronach case after Toronto sexual assault trial delayed

Frank Stronach arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday February 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 5:25 am.

TORONTO — An update is expected today in the case of Canadian businessman Frank Stronach, whose sexual assault trial in Toronto is facing some delays.

The trial was scheduled to begin earlier this week but Stronach’s legal team asked for more time to prepare after receiving what it described as a large volume of new materials that includes several videotaped statements.

The defence also said it is making an application for more disclosure and that there may be additional motions before the trial gets underway.

Stronach’s lawyers are expected to report back on their progress in court today.

The 93-year-old tycoon, who became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder of the auto parts manufacturer Magna International, is facing 12 charges related to seven complainants.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that took place between the 1970s and 1990s.

Stronach, who has denied all allegations, was charged with 18 offences related to 13 complainants in 2024, but the case was eventually split in two.

A separate trial on the remaining allegations is scheduled later this year in Newmarket, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

1h ago

Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot. York Regional Police...

1h ago

Equipment issues causes delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines during evening commute

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines experienced delays during the evening commute due to equipment issues, GO Transit reported. On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said an earlier...

7h ago

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

7h ago

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

1h ago

Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot. York Regional Police...

1h ago

Equipment issues causes delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines during evening commute

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines experienced delays during the evening commute due to equipment issues, GO Transit reported. On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said an earlier...

7h ago

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Reduced GO Train service to extend into Thursday

Metrolinx says GO Trains will again operate on a reduced schedule Thursday, as repair work continues following Monday’s train derailment. Erica Natividad with the criticism over communication from the provincial transit agency.

13h ago

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

21h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

21h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

February 3, 2026 7:20 pm EST EST

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

February 3, 2026 6:56 pm EST EST

More Videos