Gas prices expected to drop in Toronto by 10 to 11 cents on Wednesday

Close-up of a hand holding a green fuel pump nozzle, refueling a car at a gas station. Photo: Getty Images.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 23, 2026 6:27 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 6:41 pm.

Gas prices are expected to tank by 10 to 11 cents on Wednesday, according to an early outlook from price specialists at En-Pro.

“Things can change at the last minute, but so far that’s what it looks like,” Roger McKnight, En-Pro’s chief petroleum analyst told CityNews.

Prices at the pump are expected to fall to $1.69 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area following weeks of steady increases after the United States and Israel’s joint attack on Iran.

McKnight says the prospect of gas hitting $2.00 per litre is “a distinct probability, not a mere possibility.”

“There is nothing to stop it unless there is an end to this war and that doesn’t look like [that’s] happening anytime soon,” he added.

Over the weekend, the United States and Iran threatened to target critical infrastructure as the war in the Middle East, now in its fourth week, puts lives and livelihoods at risk throughout the region.

Iran said the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to oil and other exports, would be “completely closed” immediately if the U.S. follows up on President Donald Trump’s threat to attack its power plants. 

Trump initially set a 48-hour deadline for Iran to open the strait.

On Monday, Trump said U.S. envoys have been holding talks with a “respected” Iranian leader, and Iran wants “to make a deal” and extended the deadline for five more days. However, Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning.”

Relief ripped through financial markets Monday as oil prices eased following severe losses prior to Trump’s announcement. Financial markets have had vicious swings, both up and down, since the war began because of uncertainty about how long it may last.

Trump also said the U.S. would seek to retrieve Iran’s enriched uranium and end its nuclear program as part of a deal, telling reporters: “We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon. Not even close to it.”

The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, more than 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 U.S. military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Click here to see the latest gas prices.

With files from the Associated Press.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Stop, stop, stop': Truck told to halt by air traffic control moments before Air Canada crash, audio reveals

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, according to a statement.

14m ago

Flight attendant thrown from Air Canada plane survives in a 'total miracle'

NEW YORK (AP) — A flight attendant still strapped in her seat survived being thrown from an Air Canada plane that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport, her daughter said Monday. It's...

3h ago

Man arrested, woman wanted in Toronto hotel firearm investigation

Toronto police have arrested one man and are on the hunt for a second suspect who is wanted in connection with a firearm investigation in the city’s downtown core. Emergency crews were called to an...

43m ago

Demands on air traffic controllers in the spotlight after fatal Air Canada crash

A fatal collision between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday is drawing attention to the strict protocols that pilots, groundcrew and air traffic controllers follow to...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Stop, stop, stop': Truck told to halt by air traffic control moments before Air Canada crash, audio reveals

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, according to a statement.

14m ago

Flight attendant thrown from Air Canada plane survives in a 'total miracle'

NEW YORK (AP) — A flight attendant still strapped in her seat survived being thrown from an Air Canada plane that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport, her daughter said Monday. It's...

3h ago

Man arrested, woman wanted in Toronto hotel firearm investigation

Toronto police have arrested one man and are on the hunt for a second suspect who is wanted in connection with a firearm investigation in the city’s downtown core. Emergency crews were called to an...

43m ago

Demands on air traffic controllers in the spotlight after fatal Air Canada crash

A fatal collision between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday is drawing attention to the strict protocols that pilots, groundcrew and air traffic controllers follow to...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Air traffic control audio captures moments before Air Canada crash

An audio clip from air traffic controllers at New York's LaGuardia airport captured the moments before the Air Canada jet crashed into the fire truck.

5h ago

1:22
ICE agents deployed to understaffed U.S. airports

Amid the partial U.S. government shutdown, ICE agents have been deployed to understaffed U.S. airports.

8h ago

0:39
More Canadians streaming with ads as subscription costs rise: report

A new report found that more Canadians are choosing to stream with ads as subscription costs continue to rise.

8h ago

3:53
Air Canada jet crash: Aviation expert says fire truck's whereabouts will be key piece in investigation

American aviation consultant John Goglia says the fire truck's whereabouts will be a key piece into the investigation of what caused the fatal Air Canada crash.

10h ago

6:41
Paikin on Politics: Federal MPs return to the House of Commons today

The House of Commons resumes on Monday for federal MPs, plus other political news with Steve Paikin and Caryn Ceolin.

9h ago

More Videos