Prosecutors drop aggravated assault charge against Gavin McKenna

Canada forward Gavin McKenna (9) controls the puck during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal game against Finland, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 6, 2026 2:20 pm.

A felony charge of aggravated assault against top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna was dropped on Friday.

Prosecutors determined through video review that McKenna “did not act with the intent to cause serious bodily harm nor did he recklessly act with extreme indifference to the value of human life,” per the Office of the District Attorney in Pennsylvania.

The 18-year-old was arraigned earlier this week after an incident outside a pub on Jan. 31 in State College, Penn. He was alleged to have “struck a 21-year-old male in the face during the altercation, resulting in facial injuries requiring corrective surgery,” per State College Police.

McKenna is still facing misdemeanour charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and engaging in fighting and harassment.

The Whitehorse native spent three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers before committing to Penn State this season.

He has 11 goals and 21 assists in 24 games with the Nittany Lions.

McKenna has twice played at the world junior hockey championship and helped Canada win bronze last month in Minneapolis-St. Paul, finishing second in tournament scoring with 14 points in seven games.

–with files from The Associated Press

