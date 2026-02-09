6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police
Posted February 9, 2026 10:41 am.
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18.
DRPS investigators launched “Project Firebird” to combat the purchase of sexual services from minors in Durham Region.
Police say multiple individuals arranged meetings for sexual services with minors, despite the suspects being fully aware that they were communicating with minors.
Six men were taken into custody and 19 charges were laid, according to police.
Officers arrested:
- Manish Singh, 22, from Brampton
- Bruce Herrington, 50, from Ajax
- Nickolas Chen, 24, from Markham
- Sarang Kapdi, 33, from Pickering
- Leodee Ayoyao, 27, from Oshawa
- Christopher Smith, 39, from Oshawa
All six men were charged with luring a person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services under 18, obtaining sexual services under 18 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.
The men were released on an undertaking.