6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18.

DRPS investigators launched “Project Firebird” to combat the purchase of sexual services from minors in Durham Region.

Police say multiple individuals arranged meetings for sexual services with minors, despite the suspects being fully aware that they were communicating with minors.

Six men were taken into custody and 19 charges were laid, according to police.

Officers arrested:

Manish Singh, 22, from Brampton

Bruce Herrington, 50, from Ajax

Nickolas Chen, 24, from Markham

Sarang Kapdi, 33, from Pickering

Leodee Ayoyao, 27, from Oshawa

Christopher Smith, 39, from Oshawa

All six men were charged with luring a person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services under 18, obtaining sexual services under 18 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

The men were released on an undertaking.