Man accused of attacking 2 women at random in North York

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown male suspect who is accused of randomly attacking two women in North York on Friday.

According to investigators, a woman was walking northbound in the area of Yonge Street and Parkview Avenue at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Feb. 6.

“A male suspect was walking southbound in her direction, and as he walked by, he got close and struck her on the back of the head without any provocation,” authorities wrote in a press release issued on Monday.

“The suspect continued to walk southbound as the woman called police,” authorities added. “While the woman was on the line with the dispatcher, she observed the suspect strike another woman as he passed her on the street.”

Police say all parties involved were unknown to each other and that both women suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as five-foot-seven, 25 to 35 years old, with a black moustache. He was last seen wearing a black toque, blue winter jacket, black pants, and red, black, and white shoes.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.