Alberta RCMP receive more reports of people with weapons after Tumbler Ridge shooting

An RCMP vehicle blocks the road to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as they continue to investigate following a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2026 1:08 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2026 2:08 pm.

EDMONTON — Mounties in Alberta say they have seen an uptick in weapons calls since the mass school shooting in Tumbler Ridge.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says he can’t say with certainty that the uptick is connected with the shooting that left nine dead last week, but it is unusual and Mounties believe people have been more sensitive to the tragedy.

Savinkoff says Mounties received four calls for a person with a weapon in the last week in High River and Fort McMurray, in Alberta’s north, in the west-central town of Edson, and in Sherwood Park, a hamlet located east of Edmonton.

The calls forced several surrounding schools into lockdown for hours.

Only the call in Edson resulted in charges after a man threw beef jerky at students while screaming Bible verses and then shot a gun three times before fleeing the scene.

Adam Lankford, a professor in the University of Alabama’s criminology department, says the uptick is not surprising as his research in the United States has found that the emotions people feel after a mass shooting make them react on the side of caution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canada's Connor McDavid makes Olympic tournament history

Connor McDavid just can't stop racking up points. With his third-period goal against France on Sunday, McDavid became the first NHLer in the Olympics to register three points in three consecutive...

45m ago

Carney strategy for defence industry pledges 125,000 jobs, sweeping policy changes

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is making sweeping changes to the way it approaches supporting the domestic defence industry, as Canada looks to transition away from over-reliance on the United States...

1h ago

Man charged with uttering threats, accused of targeting Toronto rally against Iranian regime

A 56-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. was arrested and charged with uttering threats that police say targeted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Toronto who participated Saturday in a global protest...

4h ago

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, after moves by Prime Minister Mark Carney to put relations with Beijing on a better footing. China's Foreign...

52m ago

