10 suspects sought for allegedly stealing $20,000 in merchandise from Queen Street store

Photos of 10 suspects wanted in a break and enter at a Queen Street store. TPS/HO

By Dilshad Burman

Posted February 18, 2026 10:56 am.

Toronto police are looking for 10 suspects in relation to a break and enter at a Queen Street West business on Tuesday.

Police responded to a call in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area shortly before 5.a.m.

Nine suspects reportedly broke into a business while a 10th suspect waited in a vehicle outside. The suspects allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise and then fled the area in three separate vehicles.

The vehicles are described as a black BMW X3, a grey Volkswagen Atlas and a black Honda Civic

The 10 suspects are described as follows:

  • Suspect 1: male, approximately 25-35 years old, with a large build, wearing a winter jacket, winter toque with a brim, sweatpants, and light coloured shoes.
  • Suspect 2: male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a puffer jacket, Nike “Tech” sweatpants, and dark shoes with white laces.
  • Suspect 3: male, approximately 20-30 years old, with a large build, wearing a puffer jacket, sweatpants, and dark coloured shoes.
  • Suspect 4: male, approximately 20-30 years old, with a thin build, wearing a light winter jacket, sweatpants, and two-toned shoes with reflective tongues.
  • Suspect 5: male, approximately 20-30 years old, with a thin build, wearing a hooded sweater, jeans, and “Air Jordan” shoes.
  • Suspect 6: male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a medium build, wearing a hooded sweater, large puffer winter jacket, sweatpants, and dark coloured shoes.
  • Suspect 7: male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a hooded sweater, large “Moose Knuckles” puffer winter jacket, sweatpants, and dark coloured shoes.
  • Suspect 8: male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a hooded sweater, sweatpants, and light coloured shoes.
  • Suspect 9: female, approximately 18-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a winter jacket, snow pants, and winter boots.
  • Suspect 10: male, approximately 20-30 years old, with a medium build, wearing a puffer winter jacket, black pants with red writing on the left leg, and red running shoes.

Images of all the suspects as well as the vehicles have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some area and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

9m ago

Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto. But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early...

38m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

GTHA under messy mix of freezing rain, snow

Toronto and the GTA are under a yellow winter storm warning as a messy weather system brings freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area.

2h ago

One person dead after North York apartment fire

One person has died after officials say they were pulled from their burning unit in a high-rise near Jane and Finch. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

16h ago

Optometrists see surge in dry eye patients

Optometrists say they are seeing a growing number of patients who report having dry eyes. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how you can prevent the potentially painful condition.

19h ago

Icy winter storm headed for the GTA Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect ahead of a messy system that will bring ice and snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

Premier Ford faces backlash for changes to OSAP

Premier Ford is suggesting some students are taking advantage of OSAP as he faces backlash for capping grants at 25%. As Tina Yazdani reports, he contends bigger loans will hold students accountable.

19h ago

