10 suspects sought for allegedly stealing $20,000 in merchandise from Queen Street store

Toronto police are looking for 10 suspects in relation to a break and enter at a Queen Street West business on Tuesday.

Police responded to a call in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area shortly before 5.a.m.

Nine suspects reportedly broke into a business while a 10th suspect waited in a vehicle outside. The suspects allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise and then fled the area in three separate vehicles.

The vehicles are described as a black BMW X3, a grey Volkswagen Atlas and a black Honda Civic

The 10 suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: male, approximately 25-35 years old, with a large build, wearing a winter jacket, winter toque with a brim, sweatpants, and light coloured shoes.

Suspect 2: male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a puffer jacket, Nike “Tech” sweatpants, and dark shoes with white laces.

Suspect 3: male, approximately 20-30 years old, with a large build, wearing a puffer jacket, sweatpants, and dark coloured shoes.

Suspect 4: male, approximately 20-30 years old, with a thin build, wearing a light winter jacket, sweatpants, and two-toned shoes with reflective tongues.

Suspect 5: male, approximately 20-30 years old, with a thin build, wearing a hooded sweater, jeans, and “Air Jordan” shoes.

Suspect 6: male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a medium build, wearing a hooded sweater, large puffer winter jacket, sweatpants, and dark coloured shoes.

Suspect 7: male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a hooded sweater, large “Moose Knuckles” puffer winter jacket, sweatpants, and dark coloured shoes.

Suspect 8: male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a hooded sweater, sweatpants, and light coloured shoes.

Suspect 9: female, approximately 18-25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a winter jacket, snow pants, and winter boots.

Suspect 10: male, approximately 20-30 years old, with a medium build, wearing a puffer winter jacket, black pants with red writing on the left leg, and red running shoes.

Images of all the suspects as well as the vehicles have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.