Lobbying firm co-founded by former UK ambassador Mandelson stops trading over Epstein fallout

Peter Mandelson leaving his home in Wiltshire, England, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) PA Wire

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2026 8:39 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 9:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — The lobbying firm co-founded by Peter Mandelson, a former U.K. ambassador to the United States, collapsed into a form of bankruptcy Friday in the wake of the scandal surrounding his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Global Counsel said it had stopped trading and roughly 80 U.K.-based staff were being laid off after many customers cut ties with the company following revelations about the scale of Mandelson’s friendship with the disgraced financier, who died in a New York prison in 2019. The company has around 130 employees worldwide.

Mandelson, who jointly set up Global Counsel in 2010 after the Labour Party was ejected from power, resigned from its board in 2024 and sold his shares in it earlier this month in an apparent attempt to insulate the company from the scandal engulfing him.

Administrators at consulting firm Interpath have been appointed to consider options for the business and to review its assets.

“While Global Counsel had grown over the past 15 years to become one of the U.K.’s leading public affairs consultancies, the rapid and sudden loss of clients over recent weeks has had a monumental impact on the business,” said Will Wright, U.K. chief executive of Interpath and joint administrator.

Within the millions of pages of files related to Epstein that were released by the U.S. Justice Department, emails indicated that Mandelson passed on sensitive — and potentially market-moving — government information to his self-proclaimed “best pal” in 2009, when he was a leading member of the then-Labour government.

They also included records of payments totaling $75,000 in 2003 and 2004 from Epstein to accounts linked to Mandelson or his husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva. Mandelson has questioned the authenticity of the bank statements. In a letter to Labour in resigning from the party, Mandelson said he had no recollection of receiving that money and would investigate.

Following the release of the Epstein-related documents, police searched Mandelson’s London home and another property linked to him.

The U.K. police investigation into Mandelson centers on potential misconduct in public office, and Mandelson is not accused of any sexual offenses. On Thursday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on the same suspicion but related to his years as a trade envoy for the U.K.

The appointment of Mandelson to the plum diplomatic job nearly cost British Prime Minister Keir Starmer his job as questions swirled around his judgment. Mandelson’s decades-long career has been clouded with controversy and included two resignations from Tony Blair’s governments at the turn of the century.

Barely nine months after the appointment, Starmer fired Mandelson in September after an earlier batch of emails was published showing he had remained friends with Epstein even after the late financier’s 2008 conviction for sex offenses involving a minor.

The government plans to release files related to the vetting process that it hopes will exonerate Starmer and show Mandelson lied.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

9m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

35m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

27m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

9m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

35m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

27m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:50
Carney has support on economic plan, Canadians mixed on affordability: poll

The CityNews/Canada Pulse Insights poll shows 67 per cent of those asked agree the Prime Minister is doing a good job of diversifying and building Canada's economy.

14m ago

2:41
Periods of rain Friday, changing to snow

A mixed bag of weather heading into the weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:13
Search is on for suspects who attacked Markham fencing coach

A world-renowned fencing athlete and coach was brutally attacked in Markham. He is now healing and speaking out about what happened as police continue to search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

0:59
Mayor Chow presents key to the city to Dr. Joseph Wong

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented the key to the city to long-time seniors' health advocate Dr. Joseph Wong.

23h ago

4:13
Team Canada prepares to face off U.S. for Olympic hockey gold

Toronto Septers forward Maggie Connors speaks to Breakfast Television ahead of Team Canada's highly anticipated women's game against the U.S. for Olympic gold.

February 19, 2026 8:41 am EST EST

More Videos