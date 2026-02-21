Cassie Sharpe won’t ski for a medal in women’s halfpipe final

Former Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe will not take part in the final of the women’s ski halfpipe final on Saturday after crashing heavily in Thursday’s qualifying round.

Sharpe was sitting in second place when she crashed hard during her second run and had to be removed from the hill on a sled.

She was taken to thehospital, and there was hope she would be able to ski for a medal as the final was 48 hours away.

However, on Saturday morning, the Canadian Olympic Committee said the two-time Olympic medallist had been released from the hospital and was back in the athlete village but had not been cleared by medical staff to take part in the final. There was no additional information on Sharpe’s injuries.

The 33-year-old from Comox, B.C., took a two-year break after the Beijing games in 2022 to become a mom before returning to competition. She won gold in this event in 2018 before grabbing silver in 2022.