Homeland Security suspends TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs

FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla., April 23, 2022. The federal agency tasked with screening passengers before they get on planes says officers this year have stopped a record number of guns brought by passengers attempting to go through airport security checkpoints. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2026 12:03 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2026 7:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs as a partial government shutdown continues.

The programs are designed to help speed registered travelers through security lines. Suspending them could cause headaches for fliers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that “shutdowns have serious real world consequences.” She also said that “TSA and CBP are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts.”

The partial government shutdown began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are core to President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign.

Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security criticized the decision about airport security.

They said on social media that the administration was “kneecapping the programs that make travel smoother and secure” and accused them of “ruining your travel on purpose.”

Airlines for America, a trade group representing major carriers, said “it’s past time for Congress to get to the table and get a deal done.”

The organization said it’s “deeply concerned” that “the traveling public will be, once again, used as a political football amid another government shutdown.” It also criticized the announcement on Saturday evening, saying it was “issued with extremely short notice to travelers, giving them little time to plan accordingly.”

