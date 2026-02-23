Traffic on the Gardiner Expressway ground to a slow crawl early Monday morning after two separate water main breaks sent streams of water flowing across both eastbound and westbound lanes in Etobicoke.

Toronto police first reported the issue near Grand Avenue around 4:14 a.m., advising of a water main break, reduced lanes in both directions, and significant delays. Officers responded to the scene to assist with traffic control and to alert city crews.

On-site crews told 680 NewsRadio that there are two distinct water main breaks responsible for the flooding, located on the westbound Gardiner, just off the right shoulder at Grand Avenue. The second break is located in the middle of the expressway, between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Police say traffic is still moving, though slowly, with lane closures in both directions as crews assess damage and begin repairs. The City of Toronto has been notified, though no estimated timeline for the repairs or full lane reopening has been released.

Drivers are being urged to use caution in the area, as roads are icy due to freezing temperatures.