Man shot in North York, police say
Posted February 23, 2026 9:17 pm.
Last Updated February 23, 2026 9:20 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was rushed to a hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound.
Authorities were called to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate in North York just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots that were heard in the area.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.