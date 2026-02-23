Man shot in North York, police say

Photo shows police at the scene of a shooting in North York on Monday, February 23, 2026. (CityNews/A. LaFleur)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 23, 2026 9:17 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 9:20 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was rushed to a hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound.

Authorities were called to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate in North York just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots that were heard in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

3h ago

Air Canada joins WestJet, Air Transat in resuming Mexico flights

OTTAWA — Air Canada is resuming flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after cancelling service because of widespread violence, following similar announcements by WestJet and Air Transat. In...

16m ago

Repairs to the 510 Spadina streetcar network could take days, TTC says

Toronto’s 510 Spadina streetcar was replaced by buses Monday afternoon due to emergency overhead power repairs, officials said. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) which operates the public transit...

3m ago

'Makes my blood boil': Stiles bashes Premier Ford over OSAP changes

NDP Leader Marit Stiles lashed out Monday at the province's "terrible" decision to slash Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) grants. The changes include shifting to a loan-heavy model that caps...

6h ago

Top Stories

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

3h ago

Air Canada joins WestJet, Air Transat in resuming Mexico flights

OTTAWA — Air Canada is resuming flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after cancelling service because of widespread violence, following similar announcements by WestJet and Air Transat. In...

16m ago

Repairs to the 510 Spadina streetcar network could take days, TTC says

Toronto’s 510 Spadina streetcar was replaced by buses Monday afternoon due to emergency overhead power repairs, officials said. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) which operates the public transit...

3m ago

'Makes my blood boil': Stiles bashes Premier Ford over OSAP changes

NDP Leader Marit Stiles lashed out Monday at the province's "terrible" decision to slash Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) grants. The changes include shifting to a loan-heavy model that caps...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Kendamil baby formula recalled over potential food poisoning toxin

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Kendamil baby formula over concerns of toxins that could cause food poisoning.

7h ago

0:53
Suspects arrested in attempted robbery, one caught hiding in backyard: YRP

York Regional Police have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

10h ago

2:27
Canada wasn't notified of Mexican operation before killing of cartel leader: Anand

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she wasn't notified of the Mexican military's operation to take out cartel gang leader 'El Mencho' prior to his killing.

10h ago

0:41
Canada's iconic 'SCTV' to be available on streaming for the first time

Canada's iconic comedy sketch program 'SCTV' is set to be available on streaming in its entirety for the first time.

11h ago

2:07
Carney looks to expand trade relations with India, Australia and Japan

Prime Minister Mark Carney is headed to speak with leaders in India, Australia and Japan to discuss trade, defence and clean energy.

12h ago

More Videos