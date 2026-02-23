Man shot in North York, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was rushed to a hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound.

Authorities were called to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate in North York just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots that were heard in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.