OpenAI safety reps summoned to Ottawa after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

More workers are engaging with AI tools to help them complete work tasks and increase their productivity. Chat GPT's landing page is seen on a computer screen, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2026 2:36 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 3:52 pm.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says he has called representatives of OpenAI to Ottawa to discuss safety concerns after a report emerged about the Tumbler Ridge shooter’s engagement with the AI platform ChatGPT.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Jesse Van Rootselaar’s account was banned last June after it was flagged for troubling posts, including some that included scenarios of gun violence.

While the report says employees considered alerting authorities, OpenAI says the posts did not meet the threshold required to inform police because they didn’t include credible or imminent plans.

Solomon says he is deeply disturbed by the reports and he contacted the company over the weekend to get more information and to arrange a meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday.

He says he expects the company’s top safety representatives to explain its protocols and how it decides to forward cases to law enforcement.

Solomon would not say whether the federal government intends to regulate AI chatbots like ChatGPT but insists all options are on the table.

Top Stories

Canada deploys staff to help 26,000 Canadians in Mexico as violence continues

OTTAWA — As officials in some parts of Mexico continue to urge tourists and locals to shelter in place to escape widespread violence, more than 26,000 Canadians in the country have registered with Ottawa. Global...

1h ago

At least 73 people died in the attempt to capture a Mexican cartel leader and its violent aftermath

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — At least 73 people died in Mexico's attempt to capture the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the violent aftermath of his death, authorities said Monday...

48m ago

'Makes my blood boil': Stiles bashes Premier Ford over OSAP changes

NDP Leader Marit Stiles lashed out Monday at the province's "terrible" decision to slash Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) grants. The changes include shifting to a loan-heavy model that caps...

51m ago

2 suspects at large after 4-on-1 beating: Toronto police

Toronto police say they've arrested two people and are searching for two outstanding suspects after an alleged four-on-one beating that sent a male to hospital earlier this month. Officers were called...

2m ago

