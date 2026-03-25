How the Iran war influences Canada’s energy prices

It’s unsure when exactly the war in the Middle East will come to an end — even the White House seems to be conflicted on a timeline — but one thing for certain is the impact Canadians are feeling to their wallets.

Gas prices continue to fluctuate, with no real stabilization in sight. But the question is, for a country that’s rich in domestic oil, why are our prices so dependent on the state of the Strait of Hormuz?

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Heather Exner-Pirot, director of energy and natural resources and environment at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, to discuss Canada’s pipeline infrastructure challenges, the geopolitical significance of the Hormuz, and whether or not Canadians will be getting a reprieve at the pumps anytime soon.