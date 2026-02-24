71-year-old woman dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville collision

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 24, 2026 5:01 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 5:02 pm.

A 71-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Bloomington Road and Thornbay Drive. Officers say a dump truck and a car were involved.

York regional police say the 71-year-old woman was the driver of the car and succumbed to her injuries after the crash.

No further details on the driver of the dump truck have been released.

