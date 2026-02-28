The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran in a major attack on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to decimate the country’s military, destroy its nuclear program and spur a change in government. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles toward Israel and U.S. bases in the region, where the threat of a broader conflict now looms.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

12:34 p.m.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says on social media the party is concerned that military force was used by the U.S. without prior support of Congress or allies.

He says both U.S. President Donald Trump and the Iranian regime are showing a lack of regard for civilian lives and international law, and calls for negotiations and sanctions.

11:22 a.m.

Alexandre Boulerice, NDP foreign affairs critic, issues a statement saying the party strongly condemns the bombings of Iran.

He says it risks dragging the entire region into a major conflict.

He calls the Iranian regime “reprehensible” but says its nuclear program must be managed through the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He says the NDP “deplores” the decision by the Carney government to support the action.

10:34 a.m.:

Toronto Police say on social media they are monitoring the situation in Iran and any local impacts.

They say to expect an increased police presence at places of worship and consular offices around the city.

10:22 a.m.

Movement Media Hub calls for Torontonians to gather to protest the attack on Iran.

The protest is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the U.S. Consulate.

9:07 a.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre issues a statement saying his party supports the people of Iran and a “democratic, free and permanently-denuclearized Iran.”

His statement mentions Iran’s involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, as well as the downing of Flight PS752, in which a number of Canadians were killed.

8:45 a.m.

Air Canada says it has cancelled Saturday’s flights to and from Dubai.

It says no flight was planned to or from Tel Aviv today.

The European Union’s aviation regulator has advised operators to avoid the airspace above Iran, Israel, Lebanon and multiple Gulf states.

Maps from plane tracking platform FlightRadar24 show aircraft steering clear of the region.

7 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada supports the U.S. attack on Iran.

Speaking in Mumbai, Carney called Iran the “principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East” and said it must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon.

He says Canada backs America’s action to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and “prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security.”

The prime minister also recognized the struggle of the Iranian people.

