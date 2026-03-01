Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup.

The intersection of College and Bay streets will be closed to vehicles and cyclists starting March 2 for a combination sewer and streetcar track replacement.

The first phase of the work involves replacing aging streetcar tracks as well as overhead upgrades, and is expected to take six weeks before the intersection is reopened in mid-April and construction pauses ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

During construction, the intersection will be fully closed to vehicles and bicycles. While there will also be temporary sidewalk closures, the City says access to businesses and properties will be maintained.

Phase one of a construction project that will clsoe the intersection of Bay Street and College Street for at least six weeks. City of Toronto Supplied

The construction will also affect several TTC routes. The 506 and 306 Carlton streetcars will divert both ways along McCaul Street, Dundas Street and Parliament Street, while a replacement bus service will operate east and west along Spadina Avenue, College Street, University Avenue, Gerrard Street West, Yonge Street, Carlton Street, Parliament Street, Wellesley Street West, and Queen’s Park Crescent West.

The 19 Bay bus will also divert along Wellesley Street, Queen’s Park Crescent West, Gerrard Street and Yonge Street.

Planned TTC route diversion during construction at Bay Street and College and Carleton streets. TTC Supplied

Starting at the end of July, sewer replacement on College Street from Yonge to Bay and streetcar track replacement on Carlton Street from Church Street to Yonge Street will begin and continue until September. One lane of travel will be maintained in each direction on College and Carlton streets during this phase of construction.

Phase 2 construction along College and Carleton streets starting at the end of July. City of Toronto supplied

The final phase of the project will see TTC streetcar track replacement on College Street from Yonge to Bay, which is expected to be completed by December 2026. During that time, northbound and southbound traffic on Yonge Street at College Street will be closed while one travel lane will be maintained in each direction on College and Carleton streets.